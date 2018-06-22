ALTON - The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are: Lance Perkey (boys volleyball) and Laila McNeal (Girls Track).

Lance Perkey – Boys Volleyball

Lance, a junior, was the Redbirds’ libero/defensive specialist this season leading his team in digs and serve receive passes. He currently holds second on the team in service points. Lance has been a part of the Redbird volleyball team for the last three years and always shows a great work ethic and coachability. Lance is also an excellent student with plans to attend the military after high school.

Laila McNeal – Girls Track

Laila qualified for the IHSA 3A State Meet in the long jump during her junior year. She is an invaluable member of the girls' track team which finished fifth in the Southwestern Conference this season. Laila is also a proud member of the Lady Redbirds basketball team. Her work ethic and attention to her craft make her really stand out. Laila is looking forward to big things in her senior year.

