Tami Wong - Junior -- Softball

Tami was the first player in AHS history to hit .500 on the season. After being named third team All-State last year, Tami has picked up right where she left off, hitting .540, 17 RBI, 9 doubles, 34 hits, and 9 stolen bases. She has moved from the outfield to shortstop and is now hitting leadoff for the Lady Redbirds.

"As Tami goes, so do the Redbirds. When a talented leadoff hitter like Tami is getting on base and making things happen, everyone else's job becomes much easier. She works hard at every aspect of the game." -- Coach Dan Carter

Johnathan Bumpers - Senior -- Track

Johnathan placed eighth at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship setting a new school record of 8.54. He has set two outdoor personal best in the 110-meter hurdles (15.34) and 300m hurdles (39.35). The 300-meter hurdle time stands as sixth in Illinois and third in Illinois Class 3A.

"Jonathan Bumpers is a dedicated athlete that has put in serious work this season to perfect his hurdle technique and runs on our relays as well. He has been an important part of our team since his sophomore year and has shown success in numerous events beyond the hurdles. Johnathan has been motivated to take on the "little things" this season in the hopes that he will qualify for the state track meet in May. He is nothing but a reliable and dependable athlete and is also an excellent teammate. He's a great senior leader for us." -- Coach Jeff White

