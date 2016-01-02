EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center offers art classes for kids and adults, no pre-registration necessary, no commitment to a 3 week or 6 week course - just come in to learn on the days you are available!

The adult drop-in classes are only $10 per class and open to ages 14 and above. This is a great way to try your hand at a new artistic skill. Every Tuesday, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Ceramics with Brandy Cloud, and Watercolor Painting with Sarah Willig. Every Wednesday, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Ceramics with Carolyn Tidball, and Acrylic Painting with Sarah Willig. Every Thursday, 6:30 - 8:30 pm: Drawing with Carolyn Tidball and Mixed Media with Kymberly Koester.

Saturday art classes are FREE of charge and open to kids aged 2-16, from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm every Saturday. This is great activity to keep kids active and creative during the weekend. Kids do a different project each class. No pre-registration is necessary, no commitment to a 3 week or 6 week course - just come in on the days you are available.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL, on the campus of Edwardsville High School. You can reach us at (618) 655-0337 oroffice@edwardsvilleartscenter.com, or find us online at www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.