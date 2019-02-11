EDWARDSVILLE - The ART ALIVE program, presented by the Edwardsville Arts Center, is now one that residents look forward to during the first of March.

The Second Annual, ART ALIVE is set for 6-9 p.m. March 2, on the third floor of the Wildey Theatre.

Tickets are available online at edwardsvilleartscenter.com/events/ for $50, which includes a free cocktail and appetizers.

The Edwardsville Arts Center said artists will be creating works live during the event in various art mediums, such as painting, fibers, scratchboard, watercolor, and ceramics.

"Interact with the artists and bid on their works as they create right in front of you," the Edwardsville Arts Center said in a release. "While enjoying the live music of the Bon Bon Plots, enjoy a selection of cocktails and hors d’oevres from Edgewild catering, and put your own creative juices to work and help create a collaborative artwork that will also be auctioned off at the end of the evening."

ART ALIVE will benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center to support the community art projects, classes, free kids’ art class Saturdays, top-notch art exhibitions, and the Edwardsville Art Fair.

"We at the Edwardsville Arts Center are excited to bring this exceptional one-of-a-kind event to our town," the center said in the info release. "Get your tickets now by visiting www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/events!"

