JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School has a play that will rivet the audience in “Arsenic And Old Lace.” JCHS’ opening night is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The play resumes on Saturday, October 1, 2021, and Sunday, October 2, 2021.

Showtimes: Thursday evening at 7 pm, Saturday evening at 7 pm, and Sunday matinee at 2 pm.

Tickets are on sale at the office for $10 general admission or call 498-5521 for more information.

Brett Beachamp is the play director.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Arsenic And Old Lace,” is a play that revolves around the Brewster family, who descended from the Mayflower settlers. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York, as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves, Elaine Harper, who lives next door and is the daughter of the local minister.

His family includes two spinster aunts who have taken to murdering lonely old men by poisoning them with a glass of homemade elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide.

Cast:

Abby - Pamela Mossman

Martha - Irene Mossman

Mortimer - William "Fish" Ricklefs

Elaine - Kenzie Jones

Teddy - Gavin Goff

Jonathan - Hunter Egelhoff

Dr. Einstein - Jacom "Billy" Shipley

Officer O'Hara - Gabe McPheeters

Brophy - Haylie Jones

Klein - Sidney Williams

Mr. Gibbs/Mr. Witherspoon - Ella Cardel

Mr. Hoskins - Ace Bick

Mr. Spenalzo - Gracie

Mrs. Harper - Lexi Golley

Understudies - Ayla Bick and Gracelynn Crawford

Crew:

Stage Managers - Amelia Jones and Elena Benner

Assistants to the Director - Chloe Antoine and Kaitlyn Cox

Tech Crew - Cat Fry and Max Loftus

Costumes - Elizabeth Bilyeu and Amber Samples

Backstage Crew - Eliana Carpenter, Hayley Marmino, Molly Mellas, Emmy Stamper, Sarah Robles

More like this: