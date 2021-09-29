'Arsenic And Old Lace' Premiers Thursday Night At JCHS
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School has a play that will rivet the audience in “Arsenic And Old Lace.” JCHS’ opening night is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The play resumes on Saturday, October 1, 2021, and Sunday, October 2, 2021.
Showtimes: Thursday evening at 7 pm, Saturday evening at 7 pm, and Sunday matinee at 2 pm.
Tickets are on sale at the office for $10 general admission or call 498-5521 for more information.
Brett Beachamp is the play director.
“Arsenic And Old Lace,” is a play that revolves around the Brewster family, who descended from the Mayflower settlers. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York, as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves, Elaine Harper, who lives next door and is the daughter of the local minister.
His family includes two spinster aunts who have taken to murdering lonely old men by poisoning them with a glass of homemade elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide.
Cast:
Abby - Pamela Mossman
Martha - Irene Mossman
Mortimer - William "Fish" Ricklefs
Elaine - Kenzie Jones
Teddy - Gavin Goff
Jonathan - Hunter Egelhoff
Dr. Einstein - Jacom "Billy" Shipley
Officer O'Hara - Gabe McPheeters
Brophy - Haylie Jones
Klein - Sidney Williams
Mr. Gibbs/Mr. Witherspoon - Ella Cardel
Mr. Hoskins - Ace Bick
Mr. Spenalzo - Gracie
Mrs. Harper - Lexi Golley
Understudies - Ayla Bick and Gracelynn Crawford
Crew:
Stage Managers - Amelia Jones and Elena Benner
Assistants to the Director - Chloe Antoine and Kaitlyn Cox
Tech Crew - Cat Fry and Max Loftus
Costumes - Elizabeth Bilyeu and Amber Samples
Backstage Crew - Eliana Carpenter, Hayley Marmino, Molly Mellas, Emmy Stamper, Sarah Robles
