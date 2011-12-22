Arrest Made in Murder Case Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. In the early morning hours of Thursday, December 22, 2011, members of the Alton Police Department and the US Marshalls from Illinois and Missouri arrested the 1st of two people charged in the December 7th murder of Alton resident Tyler Hoppe, which occurred at the rear of his residence in the 1200 block of Hampton, Alton, IL. The Madison County States Attorney’s office charged 19 year old NIGEL M. GENERALLY of St. Louis and 20 year old LARRY D. BELK, also of St. Louis, with 3 counts each of 1st Degree Murder and one count each of Attempted Armed Robbery. GENERALLY was arrested early this morning near downtown St. Louis without incident. BELK is still at large in the St. Louis City area. Bond has been set at $1,000,000.00 each.

Article continues after sponsor message ----- Alton Police Department More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip