WEST ALTON, MO – Join the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Center for American Archeology, and the Village of Kampsville on Saturday May 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the Kampsville Lock Open House.

Hosted by the American Center for Archeology at the old Kampsville Grade School located next to the American Legion on the south end of Kampsville, just off of Highway 100.

We invite you to join us as we provide an update on the partnership and the work being done at the historic Kampsville Lock Site. A short presentation of the history of the Kampsville Lock and Dam, previous excavations, and plans for summer work at the site.

The open house will be held in the Thornton Lecture Hall. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, please contact the Center for American Archeology at 618-653-4316 or caa@caa-archeology.org

