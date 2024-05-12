GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man has been charged with six total felonies, including two drug possession charges and various weapon-related charges.

Rico L. Mosley, 36, of Granite City, was charged with the following: Armed violence (Class X felony) Armed habitual criminal (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 2 felony)

According to a petition to deny Mosley’s pretrial release, the Granite City Police Department received information that he was selling narcotics out of a Granite City residence.

“Officers conducted two controlled buys with the defendant at his residence … resulting in the recovery of suspected cocaine from each buy,” the petition states. “Officers secured a search warrant on the residence of the defendant. Officers recovered suspected cocaine, Fentanyl scales, a firearm, and ammunition.”

Court documents describe the items recovered as a J.P. Sauer .22 caliber revolver, one to 15 grams of fentanyl, and one to 15 grams of cocaine. Mosley had previously been convicted of residential burglary in 2006 and robbery in 2011, both in Madison County, leading to the “armed habitual criminal” charge.

A Detention Order was later filed granting the state’s petition to keep Mosley detained. The order states Mosley “was the target of an investigation that resulted in two controlled buys of cocaine” from him at a Granite City residence that “he was known to frequent.”

“As a result of his illegal drug sales, a search warrant was obtained for the residence which uncovered additional drugs, scales, [and] a firearm … which support the fact that Defendant was engaged in armed drug sales,” the Detention Order states. “Such activity is inherently dangerous to the community.”

Mosley’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

