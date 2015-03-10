House provides lodging for injured Veteran’s family members

EDWARDSVILLE – Employees of Scott Credit Union in partnership with the Armed Forces Financial Network recently presented $1,000 in thank you gift cards to help military families staying at the Fisher House in St.

Louis.

The 20 gift cards will be given to family members of injured or ill soldiers or veterans to help them with expenses during their stay while the soldier receives medical treatment.

The Fisher House, which is at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, is available to families of patients who are wounded or ill and are undergoing extensive medical treatment at the VA Medical Center. It provides warm, caring, comfortable, and convenient lodging for family members at no charge. This allows each family constant access to their loved one to help in the healing process, according to St. Louis Fisher House Manager Vanniecia Brown.

“We have heard stories of family members who stay at the Fisher House and need money for their everyday needs. Sometimes it is because their stay at the house becomes extended while their family member is being treated at the hospital,” said Scott Credit Union Community Relations Supervisor Jennifer Hess. “We are honored to partner with AFFN to be able to provide these gift cards for the family members for free. They are truly a thank you to the family for their loved one’s service to our country.”

Scott Credit Union has supported the local Fisher House with several fund raising efforts.

“When they were raising money to build the Fisher House here, we were excited about the opportunity to help with the effort to provide housing for injured soldiers’ families during their time of need,” Hess said. “Now, we are happy to play a small part in helping them offer support to the families who are staying at the house. We are thankful for the partnership with AFFN.”

The St. Louis VA Medical Center has been designated as a “Polytrauma Center” for treating veterans wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Center provides treatment for veterans suffering from single or multiple traumas and specialized care for traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, advanced prosthetics, and mental health.

Family members want to stay with their loved ones during treatment, but few can afford extended stays in commercial lodgings, according to Brown. That’s when Fisher House provides free housing for the family members.

Founded by New York City real estate developer Zachary Fisher, Fisher House is a nationwide private-public program that makes homes available to military families. The 16,000-square-foot St. Louis Fisher House was constructed on the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center campus in south St. Louis. The house features 20 bedroom suites and accommodates 42 guests at a time.

Once it was constructed, the Fisher House Foundation donated the building to the VA. From that point forward, the VA has staffed and maintained the Fisher House for patients’ families.

For more information about Fisher House in St. Louis, or to donate, visit www.fisherhouseinstl.org.

