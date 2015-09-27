While still wearing a sleeve on his right arm, St. Louis Cardinals rookie Randal Grichuk is continuing to gain the strength back in his right arm.

“I guess go back as tolerated or as the arm feels good,” said Grichuk, who has reached the farthest progression of 120 feet in his throwing program. After doing two more sets from that distance yesterday, the outfielder is essentially good to go–though that doesn’t mean he can throw at full strength.

“No, not yet,” he acknowledged. “Probably need a little bit more time to fully let it loose. Hopefully test it out in a week and see how it feels.”

“Even if he’s just a little backed off–overall distance, as far as like standing at the wall and throwing home which he could do, right now that’s not gonna be,” said Mike Matheny. “That’s not a good baseball play anyhow. A good baseball play is coming up and hitting the cut-off man. He’s got a really good arm and where he’s at right now, the ball’s coming out well.”

CARPENTER STARTING

After leaving last night’s game early as a precautionary measure due to tightness in his left hip, Matt Carpenter was confident he would be able to play the next day–which turns out to be true as the third baseman will lead things off the St. Louis Cardinals in their final regular season home game of 2015.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Jason Heyward, CF

Randal Grichuk, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Greg Garcia, SS

Tony Cruz, C

John Lackey, P

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports