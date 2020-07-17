BETHALTO - Bethalto's Ariel Foster had only positive remarks when interviewed Friday about her journey through the Maxim Magazine Cover Girl competition. Foster's quest for the top spot ended on Thursday.

“The quarterfinals round of eliminations is over and I finished in third," Foster said. "I needed to finish in first to move to the next round, and although my journey in the competition ends here, I’m so grateful for this experience.

"It has been such a whirlwind but so much fun! When I signed up for this competition I never imagined that I would make it this far. I beat over 20,000 women and raised $2,000 for The Wounded Warrior Foundation, which is just so amazing to me."

Article continues after sponsor message

Aeriel's dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa served in the military and she said that is why the Wounded Warrior Foundation's cause is so important to her.

"I want to thank everyone that supported me, voted for me, and cheered me on," Foster said. "I am so appreciative of the support from my friends, family, and the community.

"Thank you to everyone that is serving or has served in our Armed Forces."

More like this: