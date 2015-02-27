Name: Aria Brielle Cook

Parents:Elizabeth Goacher and Matthew Cook

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 7lbs 10oz

Birthdate: 2/10/2015

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 2:10 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Mekayla Barlow (3)

Grandparents: Fred and Ida Meyers of Cottage Hills, Judy Cook of Alton, Jerry Snodgrass of Mississippi and Brian Goacher of East Alton.

More like this:

Sep 21, 2023 - Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off Invites Teams to Compete for Best Recipe

Sep 29, 2023 - Illinois Fall Trout Season Opens Oct. 21 In Locations Statewide

2 days ago - Teams Needed For Alton Chili Cook-Off On Oct. 14

Aug 8, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth Lead Illinois Delegation In Urging President Biden To Grant Federal Disaster Declaration For Cook County

 