Aria Brielle Cook
February 27, 2015 11:25 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Aria Brielle Cook
Parents:Elizabeth Goacher and Matthew Cook
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7lbs 10oz
Birthdate: 2/10/2015
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 2:10 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Mekayla Barlow (3)
Grandparents: Fred and Ida Meyers of Cottage Hills, Judy Cook of Alton, Jerry Snodgrass of Mississippi and Brian Goacher of East Alton.
More like this:
Aug 8, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth Lead Illinois Delegation In Urging President Biden To Grant Federal Disaster Declaration For Cook County