On August 1, Argosy Casino Alton will open the doors to its newest restaurant, Journey. Guests will be invited to a dining experience featuring delicious flavors, savory tastes, and an outstanding beverage selection-all from a charming, nautical themed dining room with spectacular views of the Mississippi River and the impressive Alton Bridge.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a new, upscale dining option with some of the best views in the area," said Philippe Khouri, Argosy Casino Alton General Manager and Vice President. "Our menu will feature delicious steaks and burgers amongst other exceptional entrees, handcrafted appetizers, house-made desserts, and an extensive wine list."

Article continues after sponsor message

Argosy Alton's Executive Chef Jeff Ledford, who has overseen Argosy Alton's cuisine since 1999, will be taking the lead at Journey. Having been involved in the culinary arts for more than 30 years, Chef Ledford has showcased his skills across the country. Throughout his career he has worked numerous Kentucky Derbies in Millionaire's Row, as well as the World Series, NBA draft, and even served a U.S. president.

"In my diverse experience as a chef I've learned that top-notch food, drink and service are paramount - and at Journey, we have all three," said Ledford. "To top it off, the view of the Mississippi River makes the restaurant the perfect setting for a memorable meal, and an overall special dining experience from the moment guests walk through our doors."

Journey will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday - Sunday.

More like this:

Related Video: