ALTON - Argosy Casino in Alton has reopened after Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health moved Region 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan to Tier 2 from Tier 3.

Tier 2 allows casinos to reopen under certain restrictions.

Argosy Casino of Alton Vice President/General Manager Steve Peate said the following:

"While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited, for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remain our top priority. With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Illinois Gaming Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions."

Peate also added that returning Argosy team members will be trained on these procedures.

"Our guests will see reminder signage about the new procedures during Tier 2 of Restore Illinois throughout the property," Peate said.

These new Argosy Casino in Alton protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

Social Distancing

Article continues after sponsor message

Casino Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., daily

"We will have limited capacity on our gaming floor," Peate said. "The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

"The number of slot machines and seats at tables games available will be limited. Banquet services will remain suspended. All promotions and events will be developed to allow for proper social distancing and follow comprehensive safety protocols."

Hops House is open daily from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. for to-go orders only.

Captain’s Table Buffet and the VIP Lounge will remain closed.

Valet will also be closed.

The self-service soda machines will be unavailable. Bottled water is available upon request.

Last-call will be at 11 p.m.

Health & Safety

"Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift," Peate said. "Guests will be required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking. Slot machines will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility."

Peate concluded by saying: "We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

More like this: