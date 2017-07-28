Argosy Casino Alton once again partners with AGA in Responsible Gaming Education Week
ALTON - Argosy Casino Alton is proud to once again partner with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to commemorate the 20th Annual Responsible Gaming Education Week, which takes place July 31 through Aug. 4.
Several fun and educational activities are planned during the week including “Putts for Responsible Gaming” where customers and employees who play responsible gaming trivia can make a putt to win prizes and special dining options.
“Our commitment to responsible gaming practices ensures our guests can game in a safe, fun environment,” Argosy Casino said in a statement. “RGEW is an important part of our year-round focus on providing training for employees and making educational materials available to guests.”
