(Alton, Ill. – Oct. 14, 2015) Today Argosy Casino Alton announced they will host a Career Fair - Open House on Wednesday, October 21st. The Open House will take place at the Annex Building located at 410 Piasa St. There will be two sessions: 10am – 1pm and 3pm -7pm.

Argosy Casino Alton, the first casino to open in the State of Illinois, has been expanding and upgrading their facility. They are currently looking to expand their work force as well, and are looking for both part-time and full-time employees.

“We have made a great deal of enhancements to the property and our loyalty program over the past year; now we are looking for some additional team members to help us to continue to deliver a world class guest experience.” said Joelle Shearin, General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton.

The open house event is open to all job-seekers 18 years of age or older. Argosy will offer on-site interviews for qualified candidates. Management will be present to answer any questions. Professional attire is encouraged.

Some of the positions Argosy is looking to fill are: Blackjack Dealers, Food & Beverage Supervisor, Security Officers, Cocktail Servers, Main Bank Cashiers, and many others. For a complete list of all available positions and their job description please see the Argosy website: http://www.argosyalton.com/Careers

“The culture at Argosy is upbeat and positive. We are looking for the right kind of candidates who appreciate an exciting workplace and will focus on providing a memorable experience for our guests,” said Cynthia Simms, Director of Human Resources of Argosy Casino Alton.

For more information go to www.ArgosyAlton.com.

