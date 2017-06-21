Name:

Parents: Christina Carter and Michael Mason of Alton

Birth weight: 9 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 4:25 PM

Date: June 6, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Warren, Kareem, Christian, Daishawn, Jeremiah, Mi’kya, Jamarion, Michael Jr.

Grandparents: Brenda Croft, Alton; Leonel Carter, St. Louis, Bobby Mason and Brotha’ Barentt

Great Grandparents: Nick Carter Croft, Alton; Christine Carter, St Louis

