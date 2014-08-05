ALTON – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Building Futures: YouthBuild program called volunteers to help them clean up the Hunterstown neighborhood in Alton, Illinois, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Volunteer Shamya Reed, 11, of Alton, picks up trash along a fence line.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Volunteers, YouthBuild students and staff members and instructors with Lewis and Clark’s Adult Education programs pose for a group photo before the cleanup.

Learn more about the program at www.lc.edu/youthbuild. Photos by Matt McFarlane, L&C Media Services intern. View more photos on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/.

More like this:

Sep 3, 2023 - Students Learn Trade Skills at L&C’s Construction Camp  

Aug 29, 2023 - Volunteers Replace the Ceiling at Alton VFW Post 1308

Apr 28, 2023 - YouthBuild Students Help With City-Wide Clean-Up

Aug 23, 2023 - VFW Post #1308 to Receive New Ceiling from Home Depot and Volunteers

 