Linebacker Isaac Wojcikiewicz of Alton and Trinity Lutheran School, offensive lineman Zachary Griffith of Bethalto and Wilbur Trimple Middle School, linebacker Hunter Hargrave of Bethalto and Wilbur Trimpe Middle School, and linebacker Alec Hamby of Bethalto and Wilbur Trimpe Middle School have been selected to play on the 2016 U.S. Under-14 Select Team, assembled by USA Football.

The team will compete in February in the seventh annual International Bowl at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

The 2016 International Bowl is a collaboration of the sport’s national governing bodies in each country – USA Football and Football Canada – featuring top student-athletes in football’s greatest annual international competition. U.S. National Team alumni include DT MALCOM BROWN (Texas/New England Patriots), RB TODD GURLEY (Georgia/St. Louis Rams), QB KEVIN HOGAN (Stanford), RB SAMAJE PERINE (Oklahoma), QB BRYCE PETTY (Baylor/New York Jets), QB JAMEIS WINSTON (Florida State/Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and OL BRIAN WINTERS (Kent State/New York Jets).

The United States will field teams at the Under-14, Under-15, Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels during the event. Players will practice for a week before competing in a series of jamborees and official international games. The Under-14 Select Team will play Wednesday, February 3 with the Under-15 Select Team and Under-18 National Team – all at AT&T Stadium. Below is a complete list of the games and dates for each team.

Sunday, January 31

Under-19 U.S. Select Team, Under-19 U.S. National Team

Wednesday, February 3

Under-14 U.S. Select Team, Under-15 U.S. Select Team, Under-18 U.S. National Team

Friday, February 5

Under-16 U.S. National Team, Under-17 U.S. National Team, Under-18 U.S. Select Team

A national team exemption granted by the NCAA allows high school players to compete for USA Football and not have their participation count as an all-star game appearance. Because the International Bowl is recognized as a U.S. National Team competition, the NCAA also allows current college coaches to serve on national team staffs.

USA Football is the sport’s national governing body in the United States. USA Football and Football Canada are among the 71 national federations who are members of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF). IFAF’s member nations span six continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America.

The U.S. National Team program can be followed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/usnationalfootballteam) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/usnft).

