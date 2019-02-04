Many area wrestlers advanced to the IHSA sectionals next week at various sites throughout the state. Here are the results of Saturday’s regionals:

CLASS 1A AT CARLYLE

Vandalia won the team championship at Carlyle with 208 points, with Belleville Althoff Catholic the runner-up at 182.5. Third place went to Hillsboro with 111, East Alton-Wood River was fourth at 94, Carlinville and Litchfield tied for fifth with 76 points each, Roxana was seventh at 41, the host Indians were eighth at 39, and Metro-East Lutheran was ninth with 26.

Going through to the sectional for the Oilers were Aaron Niemeyer, who was third at 106, Kylen Rose, who won the title at 160, Jake Erslon, who was second at 170, Josh Restivo, who was second at 190, and Jacob Weller, who was second at 285.

Qualifying as alternates with fourth-place finishes for the Shells were David Akeman at 138 and Logan Carpenter at 145. Alex Maguire won the 152 weight class to advance to the sectional.

Calden Downs took third at 120 to qualify for the Knights, while Jakob Schroeder finished fourth at 126, and qualified as an alternate.

The individual sectional is set for this coming weekend at Carterville, while Vandalia advanced to their own team sectional, which takes place later this month.

CLASS 2A AT JERSEY

Triad won its eighth consecutive regional championship, scoring 200 points to outdistance Civic Memorial, who finished second at 156.5. Cahokia was third with 154.5, Mascoutah was fourth with 151, Highland came in fifth with 85, the host Panthers were sixth at 69.5, East St. Louis seventh at 59, Waterloo was eighth with 41, and Mt. Olive ninth with seven points.

The Knights had three individual champions in Chase Hall at 106, Garrett Bakarich at 145 and Kaleb Port at 182. Finishing second in their classes were Tanner Durell at 132, Will Hillard at 138, Andrew McElligot at 195, Collin North at 220 and Everett Walsh at 285. Going through as third-place finishers were Layne Sparks at 152 and Kaden Marmon at 160, while Hunter Boyd finished fourth at 170, and will be an alternate.

Winning individual titles for the Eagles were Caleb Tyus at 120 and Colton Carlisle at 138. Finishing second was Ben Skaggs at 106, Caine Tyus at 126, Peyton Bechtold at 152, Adrian McDougal at 160, and Briley Christeson at 170. Evan Zobrist placed third at 113 to qualify for the sectional.

Jersey’s Zeke Waltz was his team’s only individual champion, winning the 152-pound class, and he’ll be joined at the sectional by third-place finishers Zack Renken at 195 and Wyatt Daniels at 285. David Deist at 145 and Ronnie Guilander at 182 both were fourth and qualified as alternates for the sectional.

Melvin Rogers won the 113-pound weight class for the Flyers, while Eli Wilhite at 120 and Zion Wilhite at 126 both finished third to go through to the sectional. Ken Lindsey at 106 was fourth and will be an alternate for the sectional.

The individual sectional will be at Mahomet-Seymour this weekend, while Triad goes through to the team sectional at Taylorville. The individual state tournaments will be held Feb. 15-16 at State Farm Center in Champaign-Urbana, while the team state finals will be held later this month at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

