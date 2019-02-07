EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County State's Attorney's office announced today a Collinsville woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison in connection with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons praised Wednesday's sentence.

“This case stands as an example of the terrible financial abuses suffered by vulnerable citizens every day," he said. "I want to commend Lt. Tharp and Deputy Walker of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent investigative work and thank the prosecutors from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Elder Justice Division for bringing this perpetrator to justice. This prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who might think about taking advantage of a senior citizen: If you exploit someone, you will be held accountable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kara N. Gray, 39, entered a guilty plea to one count of Unlawful Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person over $5,000, a Class 1 Felony, on Nov. 9, 2018. Gray had been living with the victim, her 81-year-old grandmother for over 10 years. During that time, police allege Gray stole over $10,000 belonging to the victim.

Assistant State's Attorneys Jim Buckley and Tonya Genovese presented evidence securing the defendant’s guilty plea in November. Wednesday, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp sentenced Gray to four years in prison.

Gibbons expressed his admiration and appreciation to everyone involved in the successful investigation and prosecution of the case.

“The increased efforts of the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative and Madison County TRIAD provide the backbone of our community-focused approach to serving and protecting senior citizens and holding individuals accountable when they prey on seniors," Gibbons said. "The success we can achieve through these initiatives help protect vulnerable citizens and make our community a safer place.”

More like this: