SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ANDY SIMPSON DOUBLES TOURNAMENT AT ALTON

HIGHLAND WINS FOR SEVENTH TIME IN ANDY SIMPSON TOURNAMENT, TOURNAMENT FORCED INDOORS DUE TO HEAT: Highland once again won the Andy Simpson Doubles tennis tournament in a meet that was forced to conclude indoors because of excessive heat in the area. The tournament was finished at Principia College in Elsah, after starting outdoors at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High, and at Gordon Moore Park.

The Bulldogs won with 27 points, with host Alton coming in second at 21 points. Jersey came in third with 18 points, while Quincy Notre Dame Catholic was fourth at 16 points, Jacksonville came in fifth with 13 points, and Father McGivney Catholic was sixth at 10 points. Mascoutah was seventh with eight points, Civic Memorial and Rochester tied for eighth with seven points each, Collinsville was 10th with two points, and Greenville failed to score.

In the number one flight, Highland's Josie Wojcikiewicz and Sophia Fleming defeated CM"s Abigail Harms and Emma Davis, score unavailable, while in the second flight, it was Payton Bears and Nora Kampwerth of the Bulldogs winning over Grace and Lauren Massey of the Redbirds 8-4 to take the title. The Massey sisters advanced to the final with an 8-2 win over Lydia Miller and Alyssa Ley of the Raiders.

In the number three flight, it was Ruthie Manor and Kylie Sowers of Highland winning the title, while in the fourth flight, Kennedy and Khloe Schreacke of QND won the title over Elyse Short and Anna Kribs of the Panthers.

The Redbirds had a good tournament, with Scarlett Eades and Lily Schuler playing well in the top flight, Jamie Postlewait and Jenna Eades placed fourth in the third flight, and Anna Larson and Arlie Hartmann finished third in the number four flight over teammates McKenna Dondaville and Lydia Schrumpf.

Olivia Lamparter and Cali Breden of Jersey came in third with a win over Postlwait and Eades in the third place match 8-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, BUNKER HILL 1: Marquette won a Gateway Metro Conference dual meet over Bunker Hill at the recently reopened Gordon Moore Park on Aug. 22

In the singles, it was Maddie Waters winning over Samantha Anderson 6-4, 6-0, while Sophia Lamere won over Korryn Kuehner 6-2, 6-0. Mia Lopez won her match over Faith Taylor 6-1, 6-0, and Adelaide Bryson defeated Ella Pirok 6-0, 6-0. In the final two singles matches, it was Finley Stevenson winning over Olivia Albl 6-0, 6-0, and Bella Bryson took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sydney Black.

In the three doubles matches, Kuehner and Taylor won the Minutemaids' only match over Ashlyn Bennett and Holly Forrester 8-2, while Izzy Hough and Sarah Moehn defeated Anderson and Furok 8-2, and Chloe Steele and Alaynah Misuraca took an 8-2 win over Maya Henfling and Abbi Jarden.

GIRLS GOLF

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL AT THE ORCHARDS GOLF COURSE, BELLEVILLE

GRIFFINS FINISH SECOND AT BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL, O'FALLON WINS, BULLDOGS TIE FOR THIRD: O'Fallon won the Belleville West girls golf Invitational tournament over Father McGivney on Saturday at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Panthers won with a team score of 309, while the Griffins were second at 336, and both Highland and Breese Central tied for third with identical scores of 339.

O'Fallon's Shaylee Ficken won the individual title with a two-under-par 69, while the Panthers also added on Zoey Ficken's third-place score of 76, Lindsay Jackson's 79, and Lauren Reidelberger's 85.

McGivney was lad by Sarah Hyten's score of 77, while Rianna Thakker fired an 82, Riley Ramsey had an 86, and Emily Moody came up with a 91.

JERSEY WEEKEND RESULTS

The Jersey girls golf team traveled to Staunton. Lola Reed had a team-best score of 54, followed by Payton Mooey at 62.

The JCHS Football team hosted the Southwestern Piasa Birds on Friday night for their annual scrimmage. The score was not tracked but the Panthers had a good showing.

The JCMS Softball team hosted a round robin tournament on Saturday. They fell short to Waterloo 7-10, and St. Johns 1-8.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS GOLF

MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

LEWIS TAKES INDIVIDUAL TITLE WITH 68, EXPLORERS, TIGERS WIN TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: Edwardsville's Mason Lewis shot a four-under-par 68 to win the individual title at the boys Madison County golf tournament on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Both Marquette Catholic and Edwardsville won the team titles at the event The Explorers won the small school title with a 318 score, with Metro-East Lutheran and Father McGivney Catholic tying for second, both schools shooting a 339. Civic Memorial placed fourth at 352, and East Alton-Wood River was fifth with a 357. Roxana and Maryville Christian also had golfers who competed, but not enough to qualify for a team score.

In the large school division, the Tigers won with an even 300, with Collinsville second at 303, third place went to Highland at 307, Alton came in fourth with a 311, Triad came in fifth at 351, and Granite City was sixth at 362.

To go along with Lewis' 68, Edwardsville got a 74 from Owen Berning, and a 79 each from Sam Shaw and Quinn Berning for their winning team score. Sam Ottwell of Alton finished one stroke behind with a 69, and Collinsville's Drew Bailey fired a 71 as the only golfers who broke par.

In the small school standings, Will Stevens of Roxana shot an even-par 72 to win the individual title in the small school division, while the Knights' Ryan Suhre and Jacob Kober both tied for second with a 75 each.

In addition to both Suhre and Kober, Metro-East added on an 88 from Lucas Lorenz, and a 101 by either Erik Neath or Logan Abbott/ The Griffins had Brayden Kerns shooting an 82 to lead the way, while Henry Willenborg had an 85, and both Bradley Goodwin and Drew Kleinheider each had an 86.

GIRLS TENNIS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, GRANITE CITY 0: McGivney's girls tennis team swept Granite City at home on Thursday.

In the singles, Natalie Beck won over Anna Juedemann 6-0, 6-1, while Kennedi Taylor won over Ellie Taylor, also 6-0, 6-1. Lilly Forneris won over Shareni Plum 6-0, 6-0, while Madeline Beck won over Brooke Hill 6-1, 6-0. In the final singles matches, Kylie Becker won over Emilee Connolly 6-3, 6-1, while Evie Sturdivant won over Gabby Gutierrez 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles matches, Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor won over Plum and Judemann 6-0, 6-1, and Madeline Beck and Foneris won over Ellie Taylor and Connolly 6-1, 6-0. In the other matches, Becker and Sturdivant won over Gutierrez and Peyton Shipley 4-6, 6-1, 10-8, and Lilliana Streh and Kaitlyn Terharr won over Jayden Makmar and Chloe Book 6-1, 6-3.

If you have a Sports Roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text Dan Brannan, content director, at 618-623-5930.

More like this: