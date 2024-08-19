EDWARDSVILLE - A small army of providers, offering jobs, services, free clothing, door prizes and more assembled on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant, Mo., to support men and women who have been in service to their country. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) co-hosted the Florissant Veterans Resource and Job Fair that boasted 42 vendors from Illinois and Missouri.

Watch video of vendors and attendees from the Florissant Veterans Resource and Job Fair, co-hosted by SIUE VUB.

“It was a beautiful chance to connect with various businesses and providers,” said Terez Rucker, of East St. Louis, who secured his employment as a security guard with Allied Universal, who was a vendor at the fair. “And it was good to be able to connect with other veterans.” Rucker served in the U.S. Navy from 2014-16.

“In Florissant, we try to do everything we can for our veterans,” said Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery. “When Bill Schnarr (VUB Outreach Coordinator) brought the idea of a veterans resource fair to me, I thought it was a great opportunity.”

“I think sometimes we forget what our veterans have done for us in our country,” added Lowery. “So, when we have an opportunity like this, the city is always eager to help.”

Partnering with VUB were the City of Florissant, The Kaufman Fund and Florissant area veterans service organizations.

“The Florissant Veterans Resource and Job Fair was a great success for Veterans Upward Bound, SIUE and our community partners,” said Schnarr, who is an U.S. Army veteran. “Through this collaborative effort, we were able to impact the lives of 28 veterans with resources and employment opportunities.” Schnarr, who was wounded, served from 2000-13.

“Veterans have so much to offer after transitioning from the military,” continued Schnarr. “It's great to see these wonderful community partners come together to help veterans shift from the military or other life challenges and situations.”

“I’m looking for employment and growth opportunities,” said Steven Flenoid, of East St. Louis. “I found three interesting tables that I will look into more online: Boeing, Challenges Unlimited and CAASTLC (Community Action Agency of St. Louis).” Flenoid served in the U.S. Navy from 1986-89.

“Veterans Upward Bound did an outstanding job organizing the Florissant Veterans Resource and Job Fair,” said Kevin Wathen, EdD, director of SIUE Military and Veteran Services. “It's rare that our office has the opportunity to cross the river and highlight the incredible initiatives at SIUE.” Wathen served in the Illinois National Guard from 1995-2002.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was inspiring to see so many organizations committed to serving our veterans,” continued Wathen. “I had the chance to share how seamlessly our military office can connect veterans with their benefits, introduce them to our excellent academic programs, and even explore current job openings for potential employment.”

The Wounded Warrior Project was on site with the same mission. “I hope veterans who come out today can get the help they need or make the next step towards their transition to the next phase of their life,” said Chris Miller, peer leader specialist for The Wounded Warrior Project.

“We are here to help. We have mental health, physical health, and peer support programs,” said Miller. “One of the biggest challenges that veterans need to overcome is getting over the stigma to ask for help. We have all paid the price to live a good life, but so many veterans are struggling.”

Miller, who was hurt in Iraq in 2007, is a disabled veteran. He served in the U.S. Army from 2000-08.

“We have an entire veterans’ program at Boeing to help veterans who are our employees (more than 3,000) and others,” said Katrina Evans, veterans staffing manager who noted there are currently hundreds of job openings at Boeing. “We have a pre-employment program for those who have never worked on an aircraft or built an aircraft, or who just want to get their foot in the door.”

“In the five-week, free course, participants learn the basics of assembly mechanics and how to work in a factory,” continued Evans. “I also help veterans compose their resumes. I do what I can to help. I went into the Navy at 19 and retired at 43. My entire adult life has been in the military, so I know what it’s like to transition out of the military and never have done a job interview.”

Another one of the few women veterans at the fair was Lucia Greer, commander of American Legion Post 444. Greer served in U.S. Air Force for 38 years as an aviator, a flight engineer and a war planner.

“People still stare at me if I park in a veteran’s parking spot,” said Greer, “I’ve had other female veterans say that people have said to them, ‘That space is for your husband, not for you.’ Some people still assume a woman is not a veteran. You are more likely to get those comments and sentiments from older people.”

“When I first joined the Air Force, women were 11 percent of the military. Now they are 18 percent,” noted Greer. “There is a mental component that you as a woman veteran can feel invisible. When I told people what I did in the military, you could almost see the mental conundrum in their minds because, they couldn’t envision a woman doing those things.”

“It has been wonderful to see all these partners come together from Illinois and Missouri for the sake of serving veterans,” said VUB Program Director Jim Robbins, a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1971-75. “This has been a great opportunity for vendors to network with other vendors to better serve veterans, but more importantly, for veterans to network with vendors to find and receive the services they need. We plan to make this an annual event.”

Also, during the resource and job fair, there was a dedication and memorial for the Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA).

Veterans Upward Bound assists with the pursuit of vocational/technical, associate and bachelor’s degrees. Its mission is to provide supportive services to military veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve to enable them to enter or re-enter a vocational/technical school or a two- or four-year college. Veterans Upward Bound is a program at the SIUE East St. Louis Campus. It is funded by a grant from the United States Department of Education.

More like this: