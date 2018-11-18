ALTON - Area symphony fans are in for a special treat Sunday afternoon when three youth musical groups come together for a 2 p.m. concert at Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

The Alton Youth Symphony, the Alton Youth Chamber Group and Alton Junior Youth Symphony will all perform in the fall concert. Abigail Knoche, a long-time fixture in the Alton musical community, who grew up in the system, is the Alton Youth Symphony director. She is a cello player.

Christine Banda is the Chamber Orchestra Director and Elizabeth Jankowski leads the Junior Youth Symphony. Banda and Jankowski are both renowned for their efforts in the local music scene. Banda is an exceptional violist/instructor and Jankowski, also a highly accomplished musician/instructor has been involved in the Youth Symphony organization for many years.

Knoche said the featured pieces include a medley from “Wonder Woman” a movement rail of the “March of the Lions” and “Georgia On My Mind.”

“The kids are all so hard working and have the love of music,” she said. “It is incredibly neat being a music teacher. I received an e-mail from a parent that said one of the children’s only interaction with peers at that age comes from the symphony. That meant a lot. I think our youth get a bad rap and I always think coming to this concert gives you a glimpse of what the youth are really capable of and how beautiful that can be with the symphony.”

