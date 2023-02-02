Area Students Recognized On Quincy U. Dean's List
QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 400 students received the honor during the Fall 2022 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is a small Catholic university emphasizing the sciences, liberal arts and the professions. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate and adult education programs integrating practical experience and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with students to design customized success plans to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life. QU is a member of NCAA Division II for intercollegiate athletics. For more information, please visit www.quincy.edu or contact the Office of Community Relations at (217) 228-5275 or communityrelations@quincy.edu.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
East Alton
Kianna Jackson
Edwardsville
Abigail Rhodes
Jerseyville
Ryleigh Jones
More like this: