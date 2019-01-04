Area students receive Dean's List recognition at Greenville University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE, Ill. - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2018 semester. Alton, IL

Hannah Flannery, Senior

Megan Gillespie, Junior

Shaneka Price, Senior

Derrick Richardson, Senior

Michelle Romano, Junior

Emily Stahl, Sophomore Bethalto, IL

Mariah Harned, Sophomore Brighton, IL

Kimberly Behrends, Junior

Samantha French, Sophomore Edwardsville, IL

Jessie Chappel, Junior Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Glen Carbon, IL

Shanshan Sun, Senior Godfrey, IL

Melissa Cavanaugh, Senior

Molly Hamilton, Senior

Paije Hamilton, Junior Granite City, IL

Gabrielle Hartin, Senior

Jordan James, Junior Granite CIty, IL

Kori Nesbit, Senior Wood River, IL

Kayla Grant, Sophomore

Kirsten Willeford, Senior Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip