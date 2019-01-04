GREENVILLE, Ill. - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Alton, IL
Hannah Flannery, Senior
Megan Gillespie, Junior
Shaneka Price, Senior
Derrick Richardson, Senior
Michelle Romano, Junior
Emily Stahl, Sophomore

Bethalto, IL
Mariah Harned, Sophomore

Brighton, IL
Kimberly Behrends, Junior
Samantha French, Sophomore

Edwardsville, IL
Jessie Chappel, Junior

Glen Carbon, IL
Shanshan Sun, Senior

Godfrey, IL
Melissa Cavanaugh, Senior
Molly Hamilton, Senior
Paije Hamilton, Junior

Granite City, IL
Gabrielle Hartin, Senior
Jordan James, Junior

Granite CIty, IL
Kori Nesbit, Senior

Wood River, IL
Kayla Grant, Sophomore
Kirsten Willeford, Senior

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

