Area students receive Dean's List recognition at Greenville University
GREENVILLE, Ill. - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2018 semester.
Alton, IL
Hannah Flannery, Senior
Megan Gillespie, Junior
Shaneka Price, Senior
Derrick Richardson, Senior
Michelle Romano, Junior
Emily Stahl, Sophomore
Bethalto, IL
Mariah Harned, Sophomore
Brighton, IL
Kimberly Behrends, Junior
Samantha French, Sophomore
Edwardsville, IL
Jessie Chappel, Junior
Glen Carbon, IL
Shanshan Sun, Senior
Godfrey, IL
Melissa Cavanaugh, Senior
Molly Hamilton, Senior
Paije Hamilton, Junior
Granite City, IL
Gabrielle Hartin, Senior
Jordan James, Junior
Granite CIty, IL
Kori Nesbit, Senior
Wood River, IL
Kayla Grant, Sophomore
Kirsten Willeford, Senior
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
