GREENVILLE, Ill.- The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College (now Greenville University) for the Spring 2017 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Alton, IL

Holly Badgley, SR

Precious Frazier, SR

Brighton, IL

Phillip Reedy, SR

Carrollton, IL

Caleb Watts, SR

East Alton, IL

Robin Ingersoll, SR

Edwardsville, IL

Jessie Chappel, SO

Maxwell Gabriel, SR

Emilee Hug, SR

Godfrey, IL

Nicholas Ferguson, JR

Joan Verbais, SR

Granite CIty, IL

Kori Nesbit, SO

Jerseyville, IL

Amanda Kohler, SR

