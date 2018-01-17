Area students receive Dean's List recognition
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2017 semester.
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
Alton, IL
Andrew Wegescheide, Senior
Austin Schillinger, Junior
Brighton, IL
Kimberly Behrends, Sophomore
Carrollton, IL
Caleb Watts, Senior
Leslie Rimbey, Senior
Edwardsville, IL
Jaime Armstrong, Senior
Jessie Chappel, Sophomore
Godfrey, IL
Alayna Moore, Senior
Joshua Postelle, Junior
Molly Hamilton, Junior
Granite City, IL
Gabrielle Hartin, Junior
Heather Lawrence, Senior
Jenna Taylor, Junior
Jordan James, Sophomore
Kori Nesbit, Junior
Rebecca Bailey, Senior
Hartford, IL
Hannah Flannery
Jerseyville, IL
Amanda Kohler, Senior
