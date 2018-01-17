GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2017 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Alton, IL

Andrew Wegescheide, Senior

Austin Schillinger, Junior

Brighton, IL

Kimberly Behrends, Sophomore

Carrollton, IL

Caleb Watts, Senior

Leslie Rimbey, Senior

Edwardsville, IL

Jaime Armstrong, Senior

Jessie Chappel, Sophomore

Godfrey, IL

Alayna Moore, Senior

Joshua Postelle, Junior

Molly Hamilton, Junior

Granite City, IL

Gabrielle Hartin, Junior

Heather Lawrence, Senior

Jenna Taylor, Junior

Jordan James, Sophomore

Kori Nesbit, Junior

Rebecca Bailey, Senior

Hartford, IL

Hannah Flannery

Jerseyville, IL

Amanda Kohler, Senior

