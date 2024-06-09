DeKALB – Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2024 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Students from your area who achieved this honor include:

Brighton

Thomas Schlafer, Sport Management - B.S., Sterling High School



Granite City

MaKena Mueller, Health Sciences-General, Granite City Senior HS

