Area Students On Blackburn College Dean's List For Spring 2023

CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Several area students are on the list. They are all shown below. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME Alton, IL Luke Atkinson

Brighton, IL Natalie Keith

East Alton, IL Dawson Klunk Dylan Klunk

Godfrey, IL Rebecca Adney

Granite City, IL CJ Pittman

Jerseyville, IL Evan Hopper

Wood River, IL Kameron Tharp