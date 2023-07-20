CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Several area students are on the list. They are all shown below.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Luke Atkinson


Brighton, IL

Natalie Keith


East Alton, IL

Dawson Klunk

Dylan Klunk


Godfrey, IL

Rebecca Adney


Granite City, IL

CJ Pittman


Jerseyville, IL

Evan Hopper


Wood River, IL

Kameron Tharp

 