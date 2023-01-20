Area Students Named To Greenville University's Fall Dean's List
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton, IL
Moriah Summers, senior
Elizabeth Sutton, senior
Bethalto, IL
Megan Belangee, junior
Janie Edel, junior
Mariah Harned, senior
Allison Woolbright, sophomore
Brighton, IL
Brady Salzman, junior
Carrollton, IL
Hannah Stringer, junior
East Alton, IL
Bryan Copeland, junior
Stephanie Kamp, junior
Edwardsville, IL
Madelyn Stephen, senior
Glen Carbon, IL
Hannah Beck, senior
Godfrey, IL
Brian Brey, senior
Hope Wind, senior
Granite City, IL
Grace Phillips, senior
Thomas Westbrook, freshman
Jerseyville, IL
Molly Heitzig, senior
Wood River, IL
Braeden Wells, junior
To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.
More like this: