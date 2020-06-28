Area Students Named To Blackburn College Dean's List
CARLINVILLE - Several local students were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Rylee Wilson
Bethalto, IL
Annika Ochs
Brighton, IL
Rachel Cox
Samantha Cranmer
Tina Hall
Juliet Wooldridge
Carrollton, IL
Emily Moran
East Alton, IL
Dylan Klunk
Taylor Williams
Godfrey, IL
Brianna Camerer
Granite City, IL
Haley Crider
Jayden Foote
Jerseyville, IL
Erica Bechtold
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees. In September 2019, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility.
