SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

In the fall semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:

East Alton, IL

Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran HS



Edwardsville, IL

Connor Bain, Triad High School

Robyn Herndon, Edwardsville Senior HS



Godfrey, IL

Wes Laaker, Alton High School

Quinten Schulte, Jersey Community High School



Wood River, IL

Sophia Mora, Roxana Senior High School

