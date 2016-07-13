DECATUR, Ill. (July 12, 2016) - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for spring 2016.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.


HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR, HONOR TYPE

Alton, IL

 Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Chemistry, JR, Dean's List

Brighton, IL

 Elizabeth Wild, College of Arts & Sciences, Psychology, SR, Dean's List

Carrollton, IL

 Kayla Lovel, College of Fine Arts, Art Therapy, SR, High Dean's List

Edwardsville, IL

 Paige Bequette, College of Fine Arts, Music Business, SR, Dean's List

Godfrey, IL

 Jessica Taul, College of Arts & Sciences, Biology: Allied Health, SR, Dean's List

Jerseyville, IL

 Courtney Woelfel, College of Arts & Sciences, Political Science, SR, Dean's List

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jul 25, 2024 - Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Bethalto Students Named To Washington University Dean's List

Jun 19, 2024 - Edwardsville's Aidan Truckenbrod Earns Spring Dean's List Honors At Quinnipiac University

Jun 9, 2024 - Area Students On NIU 2024 Spring Dean's List

Jun 11, 2024 - Marquis, Hogan and Jones Named To Quincy U. Spring Dean's List

Jun 12, 2024 - Area Students Earn Dean's List Honors At Iowa State University

 