DECATUR - Millikin University presented bachelor's degrees to graduates during its 112th Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the Decatur Civic Center.
Graduates on May 22 represented Millikin University's College of Arts & Sciences, Fine Arts, Professional Studies and Tabor School of Business.
Millikin also honored graduates of its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs on May 21.
Millikin University alumna and trustee emeritus Dr. Jennifer C. Friday '77, assistant professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College and president of The Friday Consulting Group, LLC, delivered the commencement address on May 22. William H. Manley of Decatur, Ill., vice president of operations support at Archer Daniels Midland Company, delivered the May 21 commencement address.
Symbols next to the students names represent the following: * - Graduating Summa Cum Laude with a minimum 3.8 grade point average (pending final grade calculations) ** - Graduating Magna Cum Laude with a minimum 3.65 grade point average (pending final grade calculations) + - Graduating Cum Laude with a minimum 3.5 grade point average (pending final grade calculations)
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR
Belleville, IL
Henry P. Hantak, Music Kyle Thomas Leadlove, Physics
Bethalto, IL
Kayla Michelle Robinson, Theatre
Collinsville, IL
Joshua Michael Gocal, Marketing
Fairview Heights, IL
Elijah Malik Kinmon, Sport Management
Highland, IL
Codi Nicole Gramlich*, Nursing Sarah Elizabeth Hickey+, Biology
