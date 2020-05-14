SPRINGFIELD – Twenty Southern Illinois residents are among the 70 new physicians at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine who achieved degrees Saturday, May 16, in the school’s virtual celebration of commencement. The event was doubly historic: The Class of 2020 included the medical school’s 3,000th graduate during its 50th anniversary year.

Area graduates were as follows:

Lauren Grant, daughter of Tom and Wendy Grant of Edwardsville

Trevor Parr, son of Chuck and Susan Parr of Alton

Samuel Richey, son of Mark and Karen Richey of Granite City

Kevin Schrader, son of Robert Schrader Karen Tilashalski of Edwardsville

Karie Schwertman, spouse of Christopher Schwertman and daughter of Frank and Debbie Hanfelder of Edwardsville and Kevin and Kelly Klette of Alhambra

Article continues after sponsor message

Blake Vest, son of Drs. Bruce and Kathy Vest of Godfrey

Following COVID-19 safety protocols, the School of Medicine announced its graduates via video on its Facebook page (facebook.com/siumed.edu). SIU School of Medicine Dean and Provost Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, welcomed the students, and Erik Constance, MD, associate dean of student affairs, read the names of the graduates, who were presented degrees and “walked” across the virtual stage. Wendi El-Amin, MD, associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion, offered a congratulatory message. Class Chair Aaron Hancock, MD, delivered remarks on behalf of the graduates.

A pair of medical school faculty members were also recognized during the annual event. The Class of 2020 selected Michael Sass, MD, director of education in pathology, to receive the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. The Alumni Society Board of Governors at SIU School of Medicine chose Erik Constance, MD, Class of 1988, to receive the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The new SIU physicians will begin residency training in their chosen specialties in July.

SIU Medicine’s mission is to assist the people of central and southern Illinois in meeting their health care needs through education, patient care, research and service to the community. Established in 1970, the medical school is based both in Carbondale and Springfield and is specifically oriented to educating new physicians prepared to practice in Illinois communities. With this commencement, 3,024 graduates have earned SIU medical degrees.

View the 2020 commencement recording at facebook.com/siumed.edu and graduate portraits at siumed.zenfolio.com/p219465696.

Other Southern Illinois graduates:

Jennifer Becker, daughter of Scott and Colleen Becker of St. Jacob

Joshua Brandon, son of Michael and Mary Ann Brandon of Carrier Mills

Corey Culbreath, son of Brian and Dana Culbreath of Carterville

Jonathan Day, son of Richard Day and Jane Bechtold-Day of St. Elmo

Aaron Hancock, son of Barry and Jennifer Hancock of Marion

Gary Hendricks, son of Kelly and Mary Hendricks of Mason

Tom Herrmann, son of Michael and Linda Herrmann of Belleville

Artemus Holguin-Mills-Hoffman, spouse of Nicholas Hoffman of Makanda

Abigail Levy, daughter of Rene Levy of Steger and Michelle Fouche-Levy of Carbondale

Andrew Partain, son of Thomas and Donna Partain of Iuka

Aaron Rea, son of Jim and Valrey Rea of Carterville

Nick Schlarman, son of Tom and Michelle Schlarman of Smithton

Christiana Stark, daughter of Timothy and Joan Stark of Urbana

Mason Tippy, son of Dave and Kay Tippy of Pomona

More like this: