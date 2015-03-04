GREENVILLE - The following students graduated from Greenville College in December, 2014.

Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Alton, IL

Tonya Butler, , Master of Arts - Reading, daughter of Succila Jones of Alton, IL

Julie Gallivan, , Master of Arts - Reading

Belleville, IL

Gail White, cum laude, Bachelor of Science - Elementary Education

Bethalto, IL

Debra Eddy, , Bachelor of Arts - English

Gregory Wright, , Bachelor of Arts - English

Godfrey, IL

Melissa Crader, , Master of Arts - Reading, daughter of Irvin & Cindy Brockway of Jerseyville, IL

Julie Kadell, , Master of Arts - Reading

Sherry Kress, , Master of Arts - Reading

Rachelle Prough, , Master of Arts - Reading

Grafton, IL

Rebecca Lorts, , Master of Arts - Elementary Education

Granite City, IL

Holly Odom, , Master of Arts - Reading

Highland, IL

James Chen, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts - Mathematics, History and Political Science, son of Qing Chen of Highland, IL and Ping Quin Lu of Highland, IL

Jacob Clayton, cum laude, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Biology

Wood River, IL

Jennifer Dowdy, , Master of Arts - Reading

