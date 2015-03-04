GREENVILLE - The following students graduated from Greenville College in December, 2014.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Alton, IL

Tonya Butler, , Master of Arts - Reading, daughter of Succila Jones of Alton, IL
Julie Gallivan, , Master of Arts - Reading

Belleville, IL

Gail White, cum laude, Bachelor of Science - Elementary Education

Bethalto, IL

Debra Eddy, , Bachelor of Arts - English
Gregory Wright, , Bachelor of Arts - English

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey, IL

Melissa Crader, , Master of Arts - Reading, daughter of Irvin & Cindy Brockway of Jerseyville, IL
Julie Kadell, , Master of Arts - Reading
Sherry Kress, , Master of Arts - Reading
Rachelle Prough, , Master of Arts - Reading

Grafton, IL

Rebecca Lorts, , Master of Arts - Elementary Education

Granite City, IL

Holly Odom, , Master of Arts - Reading

Highland, IL

James Chen, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts - Mathematics, History and Political Science, son of Qing Chen of Highland, IL and Ping Quin Lu of Highland, IL
Jacob Clayton, cum laude, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Biology

Wood River, IL

Jennifer Dowdy, , Master of Arts - Reading

More like this:

Jul 4, 2023 - Several Area Students Graduate From Missouri S&T

Jul 21, 2023 - Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider Receives Bachelor Of Science In Chemistry From Rockhurst University

Jul 3, 2023 - Jerseyville's Flowers Receives Master's, Edwardsville's Boyer Bachelor's Degree From Wichita State

Jun 12, 2023 - Raffaelle, Pizzo and Walters Earn Iowa State University Degrees

Sep 26, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions

 