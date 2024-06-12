Area Students Earn Dean's List Honors At Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa – More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2024 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The following students are from the area:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM
Edwardsville, IL
John Henry Hilker, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Henry Russell Lingafelter, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, 3, Industrial Engineering
Hamel, IL
William Reese Kirk, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Jerseyville, IL
Chloe Michelle Kallal, 2, Event Managemen
More like this: