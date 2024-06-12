AMES, Iowa – More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2024 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The following students are from the area:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM

Edwardsville, IL

John Henry Hilker, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Henry Russell Lingafelter, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, 3, Industrial Engineering

Hamel, IL

William Reese Kirk, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Jerseyville, IL

Chloe Michelle Kallal, 2, Event Managemen

