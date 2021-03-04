Area Students Ranks Among Top 2 Percent At Iowa State University
The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Edwardsville, IL
Kurt Brase, junior, College of Engineering
John Hilker, freshman, College of Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Jack Raffaelle, senior, College of Engineering