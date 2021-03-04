The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE(S)

Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Brase, junior, College of Engineering

John Hilker, freshman, College of Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Raffaelle, senior, College of Engineering

 