The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE(S) Edwardsville, IL Kurt Brase, junior, College of Engineering John Hilker, freshman, College of Engineering

Glen Carbon, IL Jack Raffaelle, senior, College of Engineering