ALTON - Many student athletes from around the RiverBend area signed their college letters of intent yesterday, May 4.

The following students took part:

East Alton-Wood River Aidan Loefflman - Track and Field - Seattle University

Roxana Kendall Kamp - Soccer - Bellarmine University

Ashton Noble - Track and Field - Bellarmine University

Kennedi White - Cheer - McKendree University

Nick Cotter - Baseball - Principia College

Riley Doyle - Track and Field/Cross Country - SIUE

Zoey Losch - Track and Field/Cross Country - UMSL

Piasa Southwestern Mackenzie Day - Soccer - Culver Stockton

Civic Memorial Jackson Collman - Track and Field - University of Southern Indiana

Marquette Catholic Matthew Kane - Golf - Lewis and Clark

Father McGivney Olivia Gray - Softball - SIUE

Alexis Bond - Softball - Olivet College

