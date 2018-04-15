FRIDAY

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, CARLINVILLE 4: A fifth-inning run gave Piasa Southwestern a 5-4 Friday home win over Carlinville to send the Birds to 4-9 on the season.

Jack Little led Piasa with a 3-for-4 day with a triple and run scored, with Ryne Hanslow 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Eddie Bolin 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Luke Golike 1-for-4 with a run scored and Brock Seymour 1-for-3 with an RBI. Ben Lowis got the win, striking out six in 6.2 innings pitched.

Southwestern next meets up with Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.

JERSEY 8, HARDIN-CALHOUN 1: Jersey paid a visit to Hardin-Calhoun Friday and came away with an 8-1 win over the Warriors; the Panthers went to 6-4 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 7-7.

Logan Simpson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for the Panthers, with John Collins 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, Brett Tuttle 2-for-4 with a double and triple and four RBIs, Blake Wittman 2-for-4 with a double and run scored and Garrett Carey 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

The Warriors had hits from Ty Bick, Connor Gilman and A.J. Hillen, with Gilman scoring the only Warrior run. Tucker Shatley got the win for JCHS, fanning 13, while Corey Nelson took the loss, dismissing six by strikeout. Jersey next meets Civic Memorial at Bethalto at 4:15 p.m. Monday, while Calhoun takes on Piasa Southwestern on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS CATHEDRAL 13, EDWARDSVILLE 3 (5 INNINGS): Indianapolis Cathedral scored seven times in the bottom of the third to go on to defeat Edwardsville 13-3 in five innings in a game played in Westfield, Ind., Friday afternoon, the first of two Tiger games played there Friday.

Collin Elvers was 1-for-1 with a double for the Tigers in the game, with Blake Burris 1-for-3 with an RBI, Drake Westcott 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored, Reid Hendrickson 1-for-3 with an RBI, Jack Cooper 1-for-3 and Gavin Lyday and Aaron Young a run scored each for the game.

Dawson Taylor took the loss for the Tigers, fanning three in 2.1 innings pitched.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, CINCINNATI MOELLER 5 (12 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to take a 6-5 win over Cincinnati Moeller in a game played Friday night in Westfield, Ind.; the Tigers went to 12-4 on the year with the win and an earlier loss on the day to Indianapolis Cathedral.

Moeller took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the third, but the Tigers scored twice in the third and once more in the fourth to tie the game; both teams scored once in the 11th and Moeller once in the 12th before EHS won the game.

Josh Ohl led the Tigers with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with an RBI, while Collin Elvers went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Reid Hendrickson 2-for-3, Jack Cooper 1-for-6, Joe Copeland 1-for-1 with two RBIs, Dalton Wallace 1-for-5 with an RBI, Drake Westcott 1-for-5 with a run scored and Aaron Young 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Jared Engleman got the win, striking out one in an innng pitched. The Tigers next meet O'Fallon on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Collinsville at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

COLLINSVILLE 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Collinsvlle scored twice in the top of the first and managed to hold off Marquette Catholic 2-1 Friday in a game played at Rent One Park in Marion, the home of the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners; the Explorers fell to 8-4, while the Kahoks went to 9-3.

Montana Gossage was 2-for-3 with an RBI for MCHS, while Kaleb Ware was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored and Sam Cogan 1-for-3; Luke Simmons took the loss for the Explorers, striking out seven. Marquette next meets Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field before visiting Madison at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 8, BRUSSELS 6: Metro East Lutheran bounced back from a five-run Brussels first inning with solo runs in the sixth and the seventh to snap a 6-6 tie and took an 8-6 win over the Raiders on the road Friday; the Knights improved to 2-6 on the season.

Gabe Kerr was 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored with Eric Brockmeyer 3-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Nolan Gutjahr 2-for-4 and Eli Jacobs 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Jacobs went three innings for the win, dismissing six by strikeout.

GRANITE CITY 14, CAHOKIA 3 (6 INNINGS): Ten runs in the first two innings proved to be the difference as Granite City defeated Cahokia 14-3 in six innings in Cahokia Friday; the Warriors went to 5-8 on the year with the win.

Brennan Haddix went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for GCHS, while Bennett Smallie was 1-for-5 with a double with an RBI and two runs scored, Cordele Macklin was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Mason Roehr 3-for-5 with two RBIs to pace the Warrior attack. Austin Bonvicino got the win, striking out seven in four innings of work.

The Warriors meet CBC at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Babe Champion Field and take on Collinsville at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

STAUNTON 19, ROXANA 0 (5 INNINGS): Staunton scored seven times in the third and fifth innings en route to a 19-0, five-inning win over Roxana in Roxana Friday; the Shells fell to 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the South Central Conference while the Bulldogs went to 7-1 overall, 2-0 in the league



Jason Acker and Tyler Svoboda had the only hits of the day for the Shells; Logan Presley took the loss for Roxana, who next meets Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; both games are at home.

PADUCAH (KY.) ST. MARY'S 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2; EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, GRAYSON COUNTY, KY., 2 (TIE): A weekend trip to Kentucky for East Alton-Wood River began with an 8-2 loss to St. Mary's of Paducah, Ky., Friday; later in the day, the Oilers took on Grayson County, Ky., with the game ending in a 2-2 tie. The Oilers stand at 5-6-1 on the season.



Against St. Mary's, Gage Booten, Jacob Cress, Tyler Hamby, Hunter Hall, Luke Westbrook and Jared Liley all had hits, with Westbrook and Liley having RBIs and Hamby scoring both runs. Matt Shea took the loss. Against Grayson County, Hamby was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Liley and Brendan Walker also had hits; Hamby had an RBI and Walker had both runs. Jake Wells was the pitcher of record for EAWR.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, HIGHLAND 1: An RBI single in the bottom of the seventh from Megan Schorman gave Marquette Catholic a 2-1 win over Highland at Gordon Moore Park Friday afternoon to keep the Explorers undefeated at 13-0 on the year.

The day before, Marquette defeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 7-2 to give Explorer coach Dan Wiedman his 500th career win.

Schorman was 2-for-4 with an RBI at bat for the day and went the distance for the win, striking out 13 Bulldogs. Emma Nicholson was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Makensie Card and Josey Wahl each had runs scored. Grace Frost, Jada Johnson and Kiley Kirchner each had hits for Marquette.

Marquette is at Dupo at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

COLLINSVILLE 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1 (5 INNINGS): Collinsville stormed out ot a big lead and handed Civic Memorial a 13-1, five-inning defeat at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday; the Eagles fell to 4-4 on the year, while the Kahoks improved to 13-3.

The Kahoks scored seven times in the second to run out winners. Next for CM is a road game at Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

BUNKER HILL 3, RAYMOND-LINCOLNWOOD 2: Bunker Hill scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 Friday win over Raymond-Lincolnwood at home to go to 5-5 on the year.

Alyssa Austill was 2-for-3 for the Minutemaids, with Ashley Dey 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Brooke Morrell 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Mallory Schwegel 1-for-3 with a run scored.

The Maids host Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, CARLINVILLE 0: Bailee Nixon blanked Carlinville on two hits as Piasa Southwestern defeated Carlinville 2-0 Friday at home; the Piasa Birds improved to 8-4 on the year.

Both Southwestern runs came in the second; Nixon went 1-for-3 with a double at the plate, while Molly Novack was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, with Bri Roloff and Josie Boullion both scoring. Nixon fanned six in getting the win for Piasa, who next takes on Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.

ROXANA 9, STAUNTON 8: A four-run sixth was enough to lift Roxana to a 9-8 win over Staunton at home Friday, improving the Shells to a 6-7 start and dropping the Bulldogs to 4-3.

Phoebe Booher went 3-for-4 for RHS on the day with a double and a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored; Abi Stahlhut was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Madison Klaas 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Taylor Nolan 2-for-3 with a run scored, Reagan Stahlhut 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Olivia Stangler 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Booher struck out two in gettng the win; Roxana hosts Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, HILLSBORO 0: Marquette Catholic got a goal from goalkeeper Lauren Fischer to highlight a 4-0 road win over Hillsboro Friday; the Explorers improved to 8-4-1 on the year with the win.

Kaya Theis scored twice for MCHS while Amanda Murray had the other goals to go with Fischer's goal; Fischer recorded the clean sheet for the Explorers, who next meet up with Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 12, TALLMADGE, OHIO, 2: Cole Hampton went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored as Edwardsville downed Tallmadge, Ohio, in a game played in Westfield, Ind., Saturday afternoon, improving the Tigers to 12-4 on the year.

Joe Copeland was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Reid Hendrickson 2-for-3 with an RBI, Dalton Wallace 2-for-4, Ben Basarich 1-for-1 with an RBI, Josh Ohl 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored and Drake Westcott 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Matthew Boyer threw four innings and fanned three in getting the win.

The Tigers are at O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game and hosts Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.



