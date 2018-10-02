Listen to the story

Monday

The Marquette Catholic girls tennis team won 7-2 in a dual match over Waterloo on Monday.

Singles winners include:

Maria Wendle vs. E. Williams 6-1,6-2

Leah Hoefert vs. G. Daab 6-1,7-5

Emily Berkenbile vs. S. Barker 6-4,6-2

Katie Ventimiglia vs. M. Feick 6-3,6-2

Grace Schulz vs. M. Hanks 6-3,4-6, tiebreaker 10-6

Doubles winners include:

Wendle/Hoefert

Berkenbile/Ventimiglia

Grace Dennis/Kate Dietrich

HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL 6, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 1

Singles

No. 1 — T. Fleming, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, def . Hannah Hudson, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — K Feldman, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, def . Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 — A Deluca, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, def . Holli Roberts, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-3; No. 5 — S Basler, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, def . Aubrey McCormick, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1; No. 6 — Lily Ingram, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . H Geest, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2;

Doubles

No. 1 — K Feldman-T. Fleming, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, def. Hannah Hudson-Chelsea Maag,JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — A Deluca-A Basden, HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, def. Maura Eads-Libby Roth,JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 6-1, 6-1

Volleyball

Greenfield's girls volleyball team recorded its 12th win Monday night over Jersey 25-20, 25-21 at Greenfield. The Panthers dropped to 12-7 with the loss.

Hailey Driscoll and Kersty Gibbs led the Tigers with nine kills and six kills respectively, while Carly Gregory contributed 26 assists.

Brussels posts win

Brussels defeated Pleasant Hill 25-16, 25-20 Monday night. Toni Odelehr had seven kills for the Raiders. Holly Kinder contributed 11 assists.

Soccer

CM posts victory, Mascoutah blanks Roxana

Civic Memorial won a rivalry match Monday over East Alton-Wood River 3-1 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. Nic Vaughn, Brandon Fields and Jordan Hendricks scored the goals for CM. In other action, Mascoutah blanked Roxana 6-0 at the Wood River Soccer Park.

