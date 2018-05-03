MONDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 14, WATERLOO GIBAULT 7: Alton scored in the first four innings to double up on Waterloo Gibault in a 14-7 win over the Hawks at Redbird Field Monday.

Charlie Erler was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for the Redbirds; Ben Mossman was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored, Adam Stilts 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Robby Taul 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, Cole Akal 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and run scored, Jackson Brooks 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Mikey Hampton 1-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Riley Phillips 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Michael Reeder 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Reeder got the win, fanning three.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 0: Five runs in the bottom of the fourth gave Marquette Catholic a 6-0 win over Belleville Althoff at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Monday evening.

Jayce Maag was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Explorers, with Kalib Ware 1-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored and Kyle Begnel, Will Hurst and Brandon Lloyd each a run scored on the night. Jacob Zacha struck out eight in getting the win.

BREESE MATER DEI 12, ROXANA 3: Breese Mater Dei got out to a lead early and went on to defeat Roxana 12-3 at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Monday evening.

Jacob Acker was 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Shells, Christian Bertoletti 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Logan Presley 2-for-4 and Weston Renaud 2-for-3 with a double and RBI ot highlight the Shell attack on the night. Gavin Huffman took the loss for Roxana.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, GREENVILLE 7: Brock Seymour had a 4-for-5 day with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored as Piasa Southwestern downed Greenville 11-7 in Greenville Monday.

Kyler Seyfried was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and RBI and run scored, with Luke Golike 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Dalson Cummings 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Jacob Fryman 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored for Southwestern. Fryman got the win for Piasa.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, PAYSON-SEYMOUR 7: Hardin-Calhoun had to hang on to take a 9-7 win over Payson-Seymour in a Monday game at Hardin Monday. Connor Gilman led the way with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, with Jonny Laing 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Garrett Hayn 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to pace the Warrior attack.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drew Baalman fanned five in getting the win.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (4.5 INNINGS): An 11-run fourth helped give Marquette Catholic a 17-0 win over Metro East Lutheran Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

Tess Eberlin was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Kiley Beth Kirchner went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, Gracie Morris 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, Jada Johnson 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Emma Nicholson 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Meghan Schorman 2-for-3 with double and homer, five RBIs and a run scored. Sami Kasting and Amber Keplar had hits for the Knights.

Schorman dismissed 10 by strikeout in getting the win; Ryleigh Isbel took the loss for MEL.

MASCOUTAH 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Mascoutah scored all their runs in the fourth as the Indians blanked Civic Memorial 7-0 in Mascoutah Monday. Jenna Christeson (two hits) and Susan Buchanan (one hit) had all of CM's hits on the day.

Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, fanning two.

TRIAD 6, JERSEY 4 (9 INNINGS): Triad scored twice in the top of the ninth to take a 6-4, nine-inning win over Jersey in Jerseyville Monday.

Jenna Bohensteihl was 3-for-5 with a double for Triad, with Kailey Daniel 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Dallas Zirkelbach 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored to lead the Knights; Lauren Brown was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Chelsea Maag 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored and Lauren Rexing 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI to lead the Panthers on the day.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 5, HAZELWOOD WEST 0: Bri Hatfield had a brace (two goals) to lead Alton to a 5-0 win over Hazelwood West on the road Monday. Makayla Cox, Katie Kircher and Sophie King also had goals for the Redbirds on the day.

Addison Miller recorded the clean sheet for Alton.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 1 (DRAW): Lauren Fischer and Grace Brauer traded second-half goals for Marquette Catholic and Belleville East as the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw Monday.

Fischer and Grace Tantillo were in goal for each team Monday.

More like this: