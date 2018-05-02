TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Meghan Schorman fired a 109-pitch no-hitter on Civic Memorial at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday, the Explorers taking a 3-0 win over the Eagles to go to 24-1 on the year while the Eagles fell to 7-10.

Marquette scored the only run they would need in the second and added two more in the fourth; Tess Eberlin, Grace Frost, Jada Johnson, Emma Nicholson, Schorman and Taylor Whitehead each had hits for MCHS on the day; Nicholson had two RBIs and Whitehead the other RBI while Makenzie Card, Haley Johnson and Abigail Porter had runs scored; Schorman dismissed 15 by strikeout in getting the win, with Kaitlynn Wrenn taking the loss.

Marquette hosts Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. today while CM hosts Jersey at 4:30 p.m. today in Bethalto.

EDWARDSVILLE 16, ALTON 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored the first six runs of the game in the first and went on to take a 16-0 win over Alton at home Tuesday afternoon; the Tigers went to 12-3 overall on the year, 10-0 in the Southwestern Conference while the Redbirds fell to 13-12 overall, 4-6 in the league

Anna Burke led the Tigers with a 4-for-4 day with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored; Taryn Brown was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Emma Lewis 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Maria Smith 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored, Lauren Taplin 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored while Lexi Gorniak and Brooke Webber each tripled in the win.

Lynna Fischer, Miranda Hudson, Rachel McCoy and Abby Sullivan each had hits for Alton on the day; Jordyn Henrichs fanned three in getting the win while Alyson Haegele took the loss. The Tigers head to Teutopolis for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game against the Wooden Shoes while Alton hosts Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

JERSEY 3, BRUSSELS 1: Jersey held off Brussels to take a 3-1 win over the Raiders in Jerseyville Tuesday to go to 8-14 on the season.

Melissa Wieshaupt was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Panthers, with Lauren Brown, Ryleigh Jones, Chelsea Maag, Emma Plasmeier and Lauren Rexing all having hits; Maag and Plasmeier both had doubles and Maag, Plasmeier and Peyton Tisdale each had runs scored.

Claire Anderson struck out four in getting the win; the Panthers travel to Bethalto to take on Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. today.

TRIAD 13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (6 INNINGS): Kailey Daniel went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to help Triad to a 13-0, six-inning win over Metro East Lutheran in Troy Tuesday. Triad went to 11-4 on the year while MEL fell to 2-8.

Jenna Bohenstiehl was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Triad, with Shyla Schweppe 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Dallas Zirklelbach 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Payton Bode 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Ella Moore 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Liz Young 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored. Kastilla Main had MEL’s only hit of the day.

Young struck out four in getting the win for Triad while Ryleigh Isbel took the loss; Triad hosts Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. today while Lebanon comes calling to MEL for a 4:30 p.m. game today.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, GRANITE CITY 0 (6 INNINGS): Belleville East put up five runs in the second en route to a 10-0, six-inning SWC win over Granite City in Belleville Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 4-13 overall, 1-8 in the league while the Lancers improved to 18-4 overall, 9-2 in the SWC.

Morgan Tanksley took the loss for GCHS, who next meets Bellevlle West at 4:30 p.m. today at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City.

GILLESPIE 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Sydney Heinrichs held Piasa Southwestern to five hits as Gillespie blanked the Piasa Birds 6-0 in a South Central Conference tilt in Piasa Tuesday; the Birds fell to 16-5 overall, 5-1 in the SCC while the Miners improved to 17-4, 7-1 in the league.Hailey Edwards went 2-for 3 for Piasa on the day, with Megan Bailey, Natalie Keith and Molly Novack also having hits; Bailee Nixon took the loss, striking out two. Southwestern next meets North Greene on the road at 4:30 p.m. today.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, GRANITE CITY 3: Belleville East scored all seven of its runs in the top of the second as the Lancers defeated Granite City 7-3 Tuesday at Babe Champion Field in Granite City; the Warriors fell to 9-15 on the year, 3-7 in the SWC while the Lancers improved to 16-7 overall, 8-2 in the league.

Landon Barton led GCHS with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double and triple, two RBIs and a run scored; Austin Bonvicino was 1-for-2, Brennan Haddix 1-for-3 with a run scored and Cameron Hibbets, Mason Roehr and Bennett Smallie all 1-for-3 (with Smallie scoring a run). Aaron Gibson took the loss for the Warriors, who next play at Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

VANDALIA 7, ROXANA 5: Vandalia scored in the first four innings of the game and went on to hand Roxana a 7-5 South Central Conference loss to the Shells, dropping RHS to 3-14 on the year and 1-7 in the SCC.

Weston Renaud was 3-for-3 on the day with two RBIs for Roxana, while Braeden Wells went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Griffen Brock 1-for-2 with a run scored and Christian Bertelotti and Brad Mott each having a hit. Mott took the loss for the Shells, who next meet up with Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the road.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 22, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 9: East Alton-Wood River put up big innings all game long as the Oilers defeated Metro East Lutheran in a Prairie State Conference game at Norris Dorsey Field Tuesday; EAWR improved to 8-10-1 overall while MEL dropped to 3-8 on the season.

Tyler Hamby led the Oilers with a 4-for-5 day with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, with Ashton Murray 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Zack Wells 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored, Jacob Cress 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Hunter Hall 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Lucas Westbrook 2-for-3 with a homer, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Zaide Wilson 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Gage Booten 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Knights meet East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. today at Martin Luther Field while the Oilers next take on Carlinville at 5 p.m. today on the road.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 7, WEST CENTRAL 1: Hardin-Calhoun scored all their runs in the sixth and seventh innings as the Warriors defeated the Winchester-based West Central coop 7-1 in Winchester Tuesday; the Warriors went to 11-15 on the season. Connor Gilman led Calhoun with 2-or-4 day with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, with Jonny Laing 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Drew Baalman 1-for-3 with an RBI, Colby Clark 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored; Chandler Sievers had an RBI and Ty Bick and Corey Nelson each had runs scored.

Blake Schumann dismissed seven by strikeout in getting the win; the Warriors go up against Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before going to Piasa Southwestern for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, GILLESPIE 6 (8 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and won it in the bottom of the eighth as the Piasa Birds got past Gillespie 7-6 in eight innings at home Tuesday. Southwestern improved to 13-12 on the year.

Dalson Cummings was 2-for-2 for Southwestern with an RBI and run scored, Jack Little 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Kyler Seyfried 2-for-3 with a run scored, Brock Seymour 2-for-5 with a double and RBI, Ryne Hanslow 1-for-4 with a run scored, Chase Stahl 1-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored and Jacob Simmons a run scored.

Ben Lowis got the win, fanning five on the day; the Birds next take on Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Hardin-Calhoun in a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, all at home.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Four different players scored as Granite City blanked Marquette Catholic 4-0 at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday; the Warriors went to 10-4-3 on the year, while the Explorers fell to 12-7-2.

MacKenzie Hawkins, Callie Kirksey, Abby Reeves and Maya Ware all goaled for GCHS on the evening, with Viktoria Johnson recording the clean sheet; Lauren Fischer took the loss for the Explorers. Next up for Marquette is Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Moore Park while Granite meets up with Alton at 6:30 p.m Thursday at Gene Baker Field in Granite City.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, HIGHLAND 1: Morgan Wilson had four goals and Cassie Halthe other two as Civic Memorial ran past Highland 6-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday; the Eagles went to 12-8-1 overall, 3-5 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs fell to 6-8-2 overall, 2-4 in the league.

Reagan Bechel got the win in goal for CM, making five saves on the day; the Eagles next take on Jersey on the road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

TRIAD 1, COLLINSVILLE 0: A first-half goal stood up for Triad as the Knights defeated Collinsville 1-0 in Troy Tuesday evening; Triad wet to 12-3-3 on the year while the Kahoks fell to 8-9-3 for the season.

Claire Rendleman recorded the clean sheet for the Knights, who next meet Belleville West at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home.

ROXANA 8, PANA 0: Emma Lucas led the way with a hat trick as Roxana threw an 8-0 shutout on Pana at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday; the Shells moved to 13-2 4 on the year, 8-0 in the South Central Conference.

Mykala Rosales had a brace (two goals) for Roxana, while Brynn Huddleston, MaciLucas and Olivia Mouser also goaled for the Shells on the day; Braeden Lackey had the clean sheet for RHS, who next meet Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. May 9 in a semifinal of the IHSA Class 1A Breese Central Regional.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 13, EAST ST. LOUIS 1 (4.5 INNINGS): A seven-run third inning highlighted Alton's 13-1 Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis at Redbird Field Thursday; the Redbirds improved to 9-9 on the season, 3-5 in the SWC, while the Flyers fell to 0-11, 0-9 in the league.

Robby Taul led the way with a 3-for-3 day with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored; Jackson Brooks was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Caleb Noble 1-for-2 with three runs scored and Adam Stilts 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a runn scored to highlight Alton's day at the plate. Brooks fanned seven in getting the win.

WILLIAMSVILLE 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Williamsville scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 win over Marquette Catholic in Wiliamsville Thursday; the Explorers fell to 14-6 on the season.

Jayce Maag led MCHS with a 2-for-2 day with a double and run scored, with Kaleb Ware 2-for-3 with a double and triple, Nick Hemann 1-for-1 with a double and Ethan Kopsie 1-for-3 with a double; M. Lehr had the other run scored for Marquette while Sam Cogan had an RBI. Luke Simmons took the loss, fanning seven.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Ryne Hanslow struck out seven and conceded two hits as Piasa Southwestern blanked Metro East Lutheran 10-0 in five innings in a game at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Thursday, improving to 9-11 on the season.

Brock Seymour was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Southwestern, with Luke Golike 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Eddie Bolin 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hanslow 2-for-3 and Dalson Cummings 1-for-3 with an RBI.

CARROLLTON 19, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3 (6 INNINGS): Carrollton exploded for 12 runs in the top of the sixth to take a 19-3, six-inning win over Hardin-Calhoun in Hardin Thursday; the Warriors fell to 9-13 overall, 3-3 in the WIVC.

Corey Nelson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Warriors while Drew Baalman and Connor Gilman were both 1-for-3. Nathan Walker led the Hawks with a 4-for-5 day while Blake Struble was 4-for-5, Hayden Stringer 3-for-4 and Kyle Waters 3-for-4 to highlight Carrollton's attack.

Gabe Jones got the win for the Hawks, striking out 12, while Chandler Sievers took the loss, fanning four.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, GILLESPIE 2: East Alton-Wood River got all their runs in the third as the Oilers downed Gillespie 7-2 on the road Thursday; EAWR went to 7-9-1 on the year while the Miners fell to 5-4.

Lucas Westbrook was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Oilers, with Zack Wells 2-for-4 with an RBI, Jacob Cress 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Jared Liley 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Hunter Hall 1-for-4 with an RBI to highlight the day for EAWR. Hall struck out four in getting the win.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial scored eight times in the third and five times in the fourth to take a 15-0, four-and-a-half inning win over Waterloo Gibault at Bethalto Sports Complex Thursday; the Eagles improved to 13-5, while the Hawks fell to 6-13.

Caden Clark went 2-for-4 for the Eagles with two RBIs and two runs scored, with Spencr Powell 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Hayden Sontag 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Bryce Zupan 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Geoff Withers 1-for-2 with a triple, RBI ad run scored to highlight CM’s day. Powell struck out five in getting the win.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 19, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): Alton scored six times in the second, third and fourth innings en route to a 19-0, five-inning win over East St. Louis on the road Thursday. Lynna Fischer led the Alton attack with a 4-for-4 day with a double, triple, five RBIs and three runs scored, with Rachel McCoy 2-for-3 with a run scored, Tami Wong 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Alexis Fisher 1-for3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Ashlyn Betz 1-for-3 with three runs scored and Abby Sullivan 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Abby Scyoc got the win for the Redbirds, striking out four.

EDWARDSVILLE 11, GRANITE CITY 1: Anna Burke led the way with a 3-for-3 day for Edwardsville with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Edwardsville defeated Granite City at home Thursday.

Lexi Gorniak was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for the Tigers, Maria Smith 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and run scored and Chloe Turner 1-for-1 with an RBI run scored to highlight the Tiger offense; Skylar Boone, Abigail Juddemann, Rebecca Patrick, Tressa Scarborough and Morgan Tanksley each had hits for the Warriors, with Patrick scoring the only run of the game for GCHS. Meghan Gorniak got the win, going five innings on the day.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern defeated Metro East Lutheran 25-0 in a five-inning game at Sigmund Bohnet Field in Edwardsville Thursday.

Bri Roloff led the way for Southwestern with a 4-for-5 day with a double, RBI and four runs scored, Megan Bailey 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Molly Novack 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Josie Boullion 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Hailey Edwards 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Bailee Sorgrea 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Bailey Nixon 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored; Amber Keplar had the day’s only hit for MEL.

Sydney Baumgartner fanned two in getting the win for Piasa, while Keplar took the loss for the Knights.

GILLESPIE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Gillespie scored all their runs in the second half of the game as the Miners defeated East Alton-Wood River 8-0 in Gillespie Thursday.

Macie Flanagan had the day’s only hit for the Oilers, while Morgan Moxey took the loss for EAWR.

TRIAD 7, BREESE MATER DEI 3: Kailey Daniel was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored as Triad downed Breese Mater Dei 7-3 in Breese Thursday.

Shyla Schweppe was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored for Triad on the day while Bailey Frank, Caroline Lehan and Isabelle Lehan all had hits on the day; Liz Young got the win, dismissing six by strikeout.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Emma Anslem had a hat trick and Ellie Jacobs a brace (two goals) as Marquette Catholic defeated Metro East Lutheran 9-0 in Edwardsville Thursday.

Natalie Brown, Sarah Harnetiaux, Amanda Murray and Kaya Theis also goaled for the Explorers; Sonorah Eldred got the clean sheet for Marquette, while Emma Daniel and Skye Mayberry split time in goal for the Knights.

ROXANA 2, CARLINVILLE 1: Emma Lucas and Makinley Arnett each scored for Roxana as the Shells got past Carlinville 2-1 Thursday at Wood River Soccer Park.

Braeden Lackey got the win in goal for the Shells.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 20-10: Lucas Verdun had a match-high 25 assists as Edwardsville swept Belleville East 25-20, 25-10 at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville Thursday.

Max Sellers had 10 points on serve with an ace for the Tigers, with Cal Werths and Josh Wittenberg scoring six points each – Wittenburg with four aces – Eric Espenesa five kills and Drew Berthlett, Evan Billiter, Verdun and Werths a block each.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

JERSEY 8, ALTON 2: A five-run second was the difference as Jersey upended Alton 8-2 at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville Friday afternoon.

Blake Wittman had the big day at bat for the Panthers, going 4-for-4 wih a double, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored while Brett Tuttle was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Collin Carey 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, John Woelful 2-for-3 with a run scored and Jacob Brady 1-for-2 with a run scored; Alton was led by Charlie Erler’s 2-for-3 day with a triple and two runs scored, Mikey Hampton 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Jackson Brooks 1-for-2.

Tucker Shalley fanned 10 in getting the win while Robby Taul struck out seven in taking the loss.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 16, GRANITE CITY 5 (4.5 INNINGS): Chatham Glenwood scored in the first four innings as the Titans handed Granite City a 16-5, four-and-a-half inning loss on the road Friday.

Landen Barton led the Warriors with a 2-for-2 day with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, with Jonas Barnes, Brennan Haddix, Cameron Hibbets, Bennett Smallie and Drew Wielgus each had hits on the day for GCHS; Haddix had a double for the Warriors.

Smallie took the loss for GCHS, striking out two.

ROXANA 9, HILLSBORO 5: A four-run first inning set the tone for Roxana as the Shells defeated Hillsboro 9-5 Friday in Roxana.

Brayden Davis had a 1-for-3 day at bat with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while Gavin Huffman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Christian Bertoletti, Griffen Brock, Will Moore, Weston Renaud and Braeden Wells each had hits for the Shells; Renaud struck out one in getting the win.

CARLYLE 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7 (6 INNINGS): An 11-run bottom of the sixth brought the game to an end as Carlyle defeated East Alton-Wood River 18-7 in six innings on the road Friday.

Jared Liley led the Oilers with a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and run scored, with Zach Wells 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Tyler Hamby, Ashton Murray and Lucas Westbrook each had hits, with Murray an RBI and Westbrook two RBIs. Wells took the loss for the Oilers, striking out five.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13, LITCHFIELD 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern put up 10 runs in the first and went on to take a 13-run, four-and-a-half inning home win over Litchfield Friday.

Dalson Cummings was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Ben Lowis 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Piasa Birds; Kyler Seyfried was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for Piasa, with Chase Stahl 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ryne Hanslow 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Brock Seymour 1-for-2 with a run scored and RBI.

Lowis struck out six in getting the win.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, ILLINOIS VALLEY CENTRAL 2; MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, PEORIA NOTRE DAME 0: Marquette Catholic took a pair of wins in a cluster at Peoria Notre Dame Friday, the Explorers defeating Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 3-2 and host Peoria Notre Dame 2-0.

Aganst IVC, Kiley Kircher went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Kyra Green 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and Tess Eberlin, Grace Frost, Meghan Schorman and Taylor Whitehead each having hits; Abigail Porter scored twice and Josey Wahl scored once. Whitehead struck out seven in getting the win.

Against PND, Eberlin went 2-for-3, Gracie Morris 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Frost and Schorman had hits; Kirchner and Porter each scored. Schorman fanned 14 in getting the win.

GRANITE CITY 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Civic Memorial traveled to Granite City’s Wilson Park/George Sykes Field and dropped a 5-1 decision to the Warriors Friday.

Jenna Christeson was 3-for-3 for CM, with Cassie Reed 2-for-2 with a run scored and Gracie Braun and Kaitlynn Wrenn also getting hits; Khaly Bettorff went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for Granite while Morgan Fazio was 2-for-3 with a triple and Skylar Boone, Krystle Marler, Rebecca Patrick, Tressa Scarborough and Morgan Tanksley also had hits for GCHS.

Wrenn took the loss for the Eagles, dismissing three by strikeout.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 5, JERSEY 2: A four-run top of the seventh broke open the game as Hardin-Calhoun downed Jersey 5-2 in Jerseyville Friday.

Sydney Baalman had two hits to pace the Warriors while Ashleigh Presley and Holly Baalman had two RBIs each while Maddie Droege doubled and had an RBI for the Panthers on the day.

Sydney Baalman dismissed 11 by strikeout in getting the win; Claire Anderson took the loss, striking out seven on the day.

CARLYLE 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Teresa Hand was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs on the day, but her East Alton-Wood River team dropped an 8-5 decision to Carlyle on the road Friday.

Taylor Murray was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Oilers, Macie Flanagan 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Morgan Moxey 1-for-1 with an RBI and Peyton Young 1-for-2 with a double and run scored on the day. Rebecca Null struck out five in taking the loss.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 17, LITCHFIELD 0 (4.5 INNINGS): An 11-run third helped Piasa Southwestern to a 17-0, four-and-a-half inning win over Litchfield at home Friday.

Mayci Wilderman was 3-for-4 with a double and triple for Piasa with four RBIs and two runs scored, with Haley Edwards 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs scored, Molly Novack 3-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored and Josie Bullion 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.to highlight Piasa’s day. Bailee Nixon got the win, striking out six.

GIRLS SOCCER

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, STAUNTON 0: Jayda Speight had a hat trick as McGivney Catholic blanked Staunton 4-0 on the road Friday.

Macy Hoppes had the other Griffin goal while Abbey Bloodworth recorded the clean sheet on the day.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Morgan Wilson had a four-goal match as Civic Memorial threw a 5-0 shutout on Piasa Southwestern at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday.

Cassie Hall had the other Eagle goal on the evening; Raegan Bechel had the clean sheet for CM.

ROXANA 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Brynn Huddleston and Olivia Mouser each had braces (two goals) as Roxana blanked Metro East Lutheran 6-0 Friday evening in Edwardsville.

Emma and Macie Lucas each had goals for the Shells; Braeden Lackey had the clean sheet for RHS, with Taylor Bradley in goal for the Knights on the evening.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

VALMEYER 5, ALTON 3: Valmeyer put up four runs in the first and a run in the third to hold off Alton 5-3 at Redbird Field Saturday afternoon.

Charlie Erler was 1-for-2 with a triple for the Redbirds and two RBIs, while Jackson Brooks went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Brandon Droste was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored; Erler struck out five in taking the loss.

Alton hosts Waterloo Gibault at 4:30 p.m. today before hosting Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BREESE MATER DEI 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6; CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, BREESE CENTRAL 4 (8 INNINGS): Civic Memorial went to Breese Saturday to take on the two schools there, falling to Mater Dei 9-6 but defeating Central 6-4 in eight innings.

Against the Knights, Bryce Zupan went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, with Will Buhs 1-for-4 with a run scored and Caden Clark, Hayden Sontag and Zach Vaughn each getting hits, with Sontag recording a double; Vaughn took the loss for CM, fanning three in the game.

Against the Cougars, Spencer Powell was 2-for-2 with a homer and double, RBI and two runs scored, with Vaughn 2-for-4 with a double and run scored, Bryce Zupan 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Sontag and Keaton Loewen a hit each. Powell struck out two in getting the win. Next up for the Eagles is a 4:15 p.m. home game against Mascoutah today.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, HARDIN-CALHOUN 1: Three runs in the second were enough for Piasa Southwestern in a 3-1 win over Hardin-Calhoun Saturday as part of a cluster in Gillespie Saturday.

Dalson Cummings went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Southwestern, with Jack Little 2-for-4 and Luke Golike, Ryne Hanslow and Kyler Seyfried each having hits; Issac Marshall had the other run scored for Piasa. Corey Nelson was 2-for-3 with a double for Calhoun, with Drew Baalman, Ty Bick and Connor Gilman each having hits; Bick had the only Warrior run scored.

Golike fanned nine in getting the win, while Jonny Laing struck out two in taking the loss

GILLESPIE 6, HARDIN-CALHOUN 1: Four runs in the first helped give Gillespie a 6-1 win over Hardin-Calhoun Saturday as part of a cluster.

Drew Baalman was 2-for-3 for the Warriors in the game, with Connor Gilman, Jonny Laing and Chandler Sievers getting hits; Laing had the game’s only RBI, which scored Ty Bick. Corey Nelson took the loss.

GILLESPIE 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Gillespie pitching held Piasa Southwetern to seven hits as the Miners defeated Southwestern 3-1 in a Saturday cluster at Gillespie.

Luke Golike was 2-for-3 for Piasa, while Brock Seymour was 2-for-4 with an RBI anRyne Hanslow, Jack Little and Chase Stahl also had hits; Little had a run scored. Eddie Bolin fanned three in taking the loss

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 14, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Belleville Althoff scored in the final three innngs to take a 14-1 four-and-a-half inning win over Metro East Lutheran in Belleville Saturday afternoon..

Brendan Steinmeyer and Ryan Johnson had MEL’s only hits of the day, with Steinmeyer scoring the only run. Gabe Kerr took the loss for the Knights.

SOFTBALL

REDBIRDS WIN OWN TOURNAMENT: Alton hosted a tournament Saturday in Alton and won the tournament, defeating Jersey 8-1 in their first game and Granite City 8-0 in the final. The Warriors defeated Roxana 8-0 in the other semifinal game, while the Shells fell to the Panthers 12-9 in the third-place game.

In the final, Ashlyn Betz was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, with Miranda Hudson 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Tami Wong 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored, Lynna Fischer 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored, Rachel McCoy 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Rachel McCoy, Rachel Rathgeb and Abby Sullivan a hit each, with Sullivan’s hit a double. Abby Scyoc struck out two in getting the win.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, CANTON 1: Meghan Schorman struck out 14 in getting the win as Marquette Catholic defeated Canton 6-1 on the road Saturday.

Gracie Morris was 2-for-4 for the Explorers, with Jada Johnson 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Schorman 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Kyra Green, Melissa Lurkins and Taylor Whitehead a hit each.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, BELLEVILLE WEST 7: Kate Griffith was 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Civic Memorial got past Belleville West 10-7 Saturday on the road.

Gracie Braun was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored for CM, with Susan Buchanan 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBis and two runs scored, Jenna Chriseson 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Cassie Reed 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored and Ally Hardy and Kaitlynn Wrenn a hit eachWrenn struck out three for the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 1: Three runs in the top of the first held up for Piasa Southwestern as the Birds downed Hardin-Calhoun 4-1 Saturday in Hardin.

Bailee Nixon was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, with Haley Edwards 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Bri Roloff and Natalie Keith a hit each on the day. Emma Baalman and Sophie Lorton each had two hits for the Warriors.

