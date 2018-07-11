EDWARDSVILLE - In only a few days, area high schools will start regular season football practices.

The first regular-season high school games will be Aug. 24. Edwardsville hosted their first seven-on-seven passing scrimmages Monday night.

Edwardsville and five other schools – Civic Memorial, Cahokia, Belleville Althoff Catholic, Highland and Gateway STEM of St. Louis – participated in the scrimmages, which were 30-minute segments consisting of all-passing plays, only backs and receivers on offense and linebackers and backs on defense.

Edwardsville will host the seven-on-seven scrimmages again on Monday, July 16, and

on Monday, July 23.

Alton High School has a seven-on-seven scrimmage against Marquette Catholic High School set at Alton High School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Redbirds' head football coach Eric Dickerson and Explorers' head coach Darrell Angleton said.

Alton High opens at home at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, against Highland. Edwardsville hosts McCluer North at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. Marquette Catholic High School plays at Civic Memorial High School at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Angleton said he thinks the new system of being allowed to have football workouts during the summer is better for kids around today.

“I think it is better from the two weeks of two-a-days we used to do when I was a kid,” he said. “The time for learning is spread out and you can take more time. The kids are in better shape when regular season practices begin.”

