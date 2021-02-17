Area Schools Closed On Wednesday Because Of Inclement Weather Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Multiple area schools were cold Wednesday because of the snow and cold conditions. They are: Article continues after sponsor message Alton Community Unit School District 11

Alton Catholic Children’s Home

Bethalto District 8 Schools

Brussels School District 42

Carlinville District 1

East Alton Wood River District 14

Edwardsville School District 7 Schools

Evangelical School Godfrey

Granite City School District 9, E-Learning Day

Greenfield CUSD 10

Jersey School District 10

Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey

North Greene Unit District 3, Closed Through Friday

Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto

Principia College

ROE 40 - ACE - Greene, Jerseyville, Macoupin

Roxana Community Unit District 1

St. Ambrose School in Godfrey

St. Boniface in Edwardsville

St. Mary’s School in Brussels

St. Mary’s School in Edwardsville

Triad Community District 2

Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville

Troy R 3 Schools

William Bedell ARC School Wood River

Wood River Hartford District 15

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran

