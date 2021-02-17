Area Schools Closed On Wednesday Because Of Inclement Weather
Multiple area schools were cold Wednesday because of the snow and cold conditions.
They are:
Alton Community Unit School District 11
Alton Catholic Children’s Home
Bethalto District 8 Schools
Brussels School District 42
Carlinville District 1
East Alton Wood River District 14
Edwardsville School District 7 Schools
Evangelical School Godfrey
Granite City School District 9, E-Learning Day
Greenfield CUSD 10
Jersey School District 10
Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey
North Greene Unit District 3, Closed Through Friday
Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto
Principia College
ROE 40 - ACE - Greene, Jerseyville, Macoupin
Roxana Community Unit District 1
St. Ambrose School in Godfrey
St. Boniface in Edwardsville
St. Mary’s School in Brussels
St. Mary’s School in Edwardsville
Triad Community District 2
Trinity Lutheran School Edwardsville
Troy R 3 Schools
William Bedell ARC School Wood River
Wood River Hartford District 15
Wood River St. Paul Lutheran
If you have a school or any type of closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com
