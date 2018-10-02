PEORIA – Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe and Edwardsville’s Roland Prenzler finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Class 3A boys’ race as area teams ran in the annual Peoria Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Detweiler Park.

O’Keefe ran the three-mile course, the same which will be used for the IHSA State meet Nov. 3, in 14:29.4, while Prenzler was right behind at 14:32.5. The Tigers’ Max Hartmann finished 18th with a time of 14:54.6, and Jack Pifer was 23rd with a time of 15:02.7.

Cassius Havis was Alton’s top finisher, coming in 57th with a time of 15:31.8, followed by Jaylon Harrison, with a time of 18:05.5 and Zak Wilson, who’s time was 18:22.3.

Jeremiah Perry of the Warriors ran the course in 15:51.8, while Granite’s other top finisher was Randy Gardner, with a time of 16:55.8.

The Tigers finished seventh in the meet with 225 points, while Granite City had 679 points and the Redbirds had 942. Three Chicagoland schools, Downers Grove South, LaGrange Lyons and Elmhurst York, were the top three finishers in the team standings.

In the Class 3A girls race, Abby Korak and Maddie Miller finished third and fourth respectively, with Korak’s time being 17:35.1 and Miller right behind at 17:41.6. Hannah Stuart finished with a time of 18:03.4.

Jessica Markel was the Redbirds’ best finisher with a time of 20:07.6, followed by Sophia Paschal, who came in at 20:35.9, and Ainsley Redman at 21:44.8. Granite’s best finisher was Chessy Nikonowicz, who’s time was 18:23.2, followed by Claire Sykes at 19:13.2 and Kendra Kirkover at 19:43.1.

The Tigers finished second in the team standings with 120, with Mt. Prospect winning the title with 55 points. Palatine Fremd was third with a score of 131. Granite City was 18th with 485 points, while Alton did not place in the team standings.

In the boys’ Class 1A/2A race, Roxana’s top three finishers were Cree Stumpf, who came in 18th with a time of 15:27, Jarrett Warmack, who had a time of 16:45.8, and Matthew Olbert, who came in at 17:07.1. Triad’s top three finishers were Jefferson Ross Busher at 15:56.2, Drake Bleier at 16:00.8 and Jarod Willis at 16:04.4.

The Knights finished 13th in the field with 383 points, while the Shells had 689 points to finish in the 28 spot. Chatham-Glenwood won the meet, with Bloomington coming in second and Dixon third.

In the 1A/2A girls race, Alyssa Kowalski led the way for the Knights with a time of 19:09.9, followed by Sydney Hartoin at 20:15.5 and Samantha Kilzer at 20:20. The Shells were lead by Janelynn Wirth, with a time of 19:40.2, Jennifer Palen, who came in at 20:31.9, and Lette Palen at 21:06.2.

Triad finished 21st in the field with 532 points, while Roxana was 24th at 646. Crystal Lake South of suburban Chicago won the meet, followed by Normal University High and another Chicagoland school, Lake Villa Lakes, was third.

