Magic comes back: Area residents make most of snow-filled weekend
MADISON COUNTY - Snow may bring out the worst in roads, but can often bring back the magic to kids (and adults) of all ages.
Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com photographers were out capturing some of the scenes of Saturday and Sunday in the area, which show the delight children and adults had in the 8-10 inches of snow.
There were a lot of snowballs and sledding that went on throughout the region.
If you have any photos of the snow you wish to submit, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.
SEE PHOTO GALLERY:
Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.