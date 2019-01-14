MADISON COUNTY - Snow may bring out the worst in roads, but can often bring back the magic to kids (and adults) of all ages.

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com photographers were out capturing some of the scenes of Saturday and Sunday in the area, which show the delight children and adults had in the 8-10 inches of snow.

Article continues after sponsor message

There were a lot of snowballs and sledding that went on throughout the region.

If you have any photos of the snow you wish to submit, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY: