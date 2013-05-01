Weekly one-hour classes will take place every Saturday morning through September, starting May 4

St. Louis, Mo., April 29, 2013... Starting Saturday, May 4, area residents are invited to view the majestic Gateway Arch from a whole new perspective as they participate in FREE weekly morning yoga sessions on the Arch grounds. The one-hour classes will take place every Saturday morning at 9 am through Sept. 28.

Led by experienced South City YMCA yoga instructors, the classes will focus on beginning and intermediate yoga exercises that are perfect for beginners looking to learn the fundamentals of yoga, as well as the more experienced yoga enthusiasts who are looking for a free way to relax and connect with nature. The classes will combine posture and breathing, and focus on strength, flexibility, stamina and deep relaxation of the mind and body.

"The Gateway Arch is a beautiful, serene setting for taking part in yoga exercises," said Ann Honious, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. "These free sessions are offered seasonally, and the response has been great. This is a way for the national park to promote the use of the Arch Grounds for healthy activity."

While the event is free and open to the public, participants are encouraged to make reservations in advance at ticketsforthearch.com. In doing so, they will receive free parking at the Arch Parking Garage. In the chance of inclement weather this spring and summer, attendees can check the Gateway Arch Facebook page at Facebook.com/GatewayArchNPS for cancellations.

For more information on the yoga sessions, visit www.gatewayarch.com or call 877-982-1410.

The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Old Courthouse is open daily year-round from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Gateway Arch is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except during the summer months, when extended hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. All programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from our cooperating association Jefferson National Parks Association and Bi-State Development Agency. For more information about programs and events, please call 877.982.1410.

