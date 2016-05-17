Allegiant Giving Away Free Trip and Travel Vouchers to Celebrate Start of Service on Two New Routes

BELLEVILLE — To celebrate Allegiant’s inaugural flights to Jacksonville and Destin, Fla., MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is inviting local sun seekers to head to St. Clair Square on Friday, May 27th, for a chance to win some great travel prizes. Representatives from MidAmerica Airport and Allegiant will be onsite in the Center Court, lower level, from noon until 2 p.m., giving people the chance to enter to win. Prizes include free round trip for two* on the inaugural flight to Destin, departing June 2nd and returning June 5th, or one of 10 vouchers for $200 in savings off flights to other destinations. Travelers interested in trying their luck to win any of the travel giveaways will need to register onsite during the event. The winners will be randomly selected following the event.

“We’re excited to have Allegiant offering convenient, affordable, direct service to these two terrific new Florida destinations so local residents have even more options to take the easy way out to Florida,” notes Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. “With several chances to win, we hope people take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural flights.”

Named the “Emerald Coast” for its beautiful green waters and soft, white sand, Destin/Fort Walton Beach is one of Florida’s fastest-growing beach destinations. When not enjoying the region’s beaches, Florida’s largest fishing fleet brings in fresh seafood daily to the area’s many eateries. Family-friendly attractions such as helicopter tours and harbor cruises also keep visitors on the move. The new seasonal flights will be departing three times weekly beginning June 2, 2016, and run through September 4, 2016.

Jacksonville, perfectly positioned along the Atlantic coast, is another exciting getaway waiting to be explored. Whether you are looking to discover the undiscovered, reconnect with family or be inspired by the city’s cultural offerings, unique cuisine or vivid sunrises, anything is possible in Jacksonville. The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly and will fly nonstop between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) beginning May 27, 2016.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com, where St. Louis-area travelers can book their entire vacation to either destination for less.

*About the free flight giveaway:

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the United States, 21 and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends May 27th. Subject to complete Official Rules, available to view at www.flymidamerica.com.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for almost a decade. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

